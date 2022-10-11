ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation

Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Town of Wappinger Responds to Rumored Ban on Long Island Home Buyers

Can a town actually ban any person from buying a home in town based on where they are moving from?. Last week we told you about an alleged moratorium the Town of Wappingers had that would prevent anyone who currently lives in Long Island from buying a home in the Dutchess County town. The rumored moratorium was a topic of conversation on one of the popular Hudson Valley community groups on Facebook and started after a commenter responded to a post talking about "city folk" and how they are to blame for everything that goes wrong in the Hudson Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
Middletown, NY
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Brookfield, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Middletown, NY
State
Oregon State
94.3 Lite FM

2 of the Best Bars in the World are in New York

Is there anything better than a great cocktail? Sure, the smile of your firstborn child or the elation of saying "I do" at the altar are pretty special, but do either of those come with whiskey? There's new and exciting news for alcohol aficionados all over New York, because two of the top 10 bars in the entire world are right here in the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation

Score one for the Hudson Valley! There were only two winners from New York at the Great American Beer Festival competition, and both were from Dutchess County. The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition held for the past 40 years in Denver, CO. They invite breweries from all across the country, and celebrate everything from popular brews like pumpkin beer and lagers to historic brews including Gotlandsdricke and Grodziskie (I never heard of those, either). But back to the Hudson Valley, and the winning brewery from Poughkeepsie, NY.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Making Strides Comes to Woodbury Commons – RMWP Week 3

Thousands of people will stepping out for Breast Cancer Awareness and Action with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday, October 16th, happening at Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets. The American Cancer Society, host of the largest breast cancer movement in the United States, will unite more than 20,000 walkers...
WOODBURY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation

While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
KERHONKSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Veterans#Veterans Benefits#Continuums Of Care#The Veterans Affairs#Us Department#Middletown Elks Lodge
94.3 Lite FM

Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?

I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
94.3 Lite FM

Another Truck Carrying Soda Cans Crashes Into Lower Hudson Valley Overpass

Didn't this same thing happen just last year? Police say a tractor-trailer crashed into and wedged under an overpass Tuesday morning. This particular bridge may sound familiar to some, as it has been the scene of a lot of crashes over the years Police said no injuries occurred Tuesday, though the wreck certainly held up traffic for a lot of commuters trying to make their way to work.
RYE BROOK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley

A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
FORESTBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Abbott Elementary Star & Westchester Native Celebrates 30th Birthday

One of my favorite shows growing up was Everybody Hates Chris. For those of you who don't remember or don't know, Everybody Hates Chris was a sitcom inspired by the memories of the teenage years of comedian Chris Rock which ran for four seasons. I thought the show was hilarious, and it introduced me to Terry Crews, who has become one of my favorite actors and personalities. The couldn't come together without the titular character, Chris, and the actor who played him, Tyler James Williams.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy