Lincoln, NE

NebraskaTV

Missing inmate back in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate who has been missing for more than three months is back in custody. State prison officials said Seth Straub, 23, was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Straub failed to return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln from his job in...
LINCOLN, NE

