Kroger, Albertsons ink nearly $25B merger
CINCINNATI, Ohio — In a bid to better compete with retail behemoths such as Walmart and Amazon, two of the largest U.S. grocers announced plans Friday to merge in a deal worth an estimated $24.6 billion. Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger has agreed to buy Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Companies Inc. for...
Haute (dog) cuisine: San Francisco restaurant offers $75 tasting menu for canines
A new fine dining restaurant in San Francisco has gone to the dogs. While some eateries may welcome customers' furry companions during a sit-down meal, Dogue — which opened Sept. 25 in San Francisco's Mission District — serves only canines. Owner and head chef Rahmi Massarweh said Dogue...
