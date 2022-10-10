ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kroger, Albertsons ink nearly $25B merger

CINCINNATI, Ohio — In a bid to better compete with retail behemoths such as Walmart and Amazon, two of the largest U.S. grocers announced plans Friday to merge in a deal worth an estimated $24.6 billion. Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger has agreed to buy Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Companies Inc. for...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy