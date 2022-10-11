Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
The EU is moving toward training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil
A plan expected to be approved Monday could make training available for 12,000 Ukrainians in Poland, and another 3,000 in Germany. The move comes as Russia is mobilizing an additional 300,000 troops.
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too...
Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel ‘before it’s too late’
Donald Trump has said that US Jews should appreciate what he’s achieved for Israel “before it’s too late”. Mr Trump claimed that Evangelicals have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit, Sullivan says
President Biden doesn't plan to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the upcoming G20 summit, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.
Comments / 0