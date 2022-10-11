There’s another hit to the New Orleans Saints wide receivers corps — maybe. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that rookie standout Chris Olave is not expected to suit up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday due to injury. Olave practiced on a limited basis this week before being upgraded on the final injury report Friday, having suffered a concussion in last week’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, but Schefter’s report suggests the Saints will take a cautious approach with an important young player.

