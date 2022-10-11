ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints WR Chris Olave (concussion) not expected to play vs. Bengals

There’s another hit to the New Orleans Saints wide receivers corps — maybe. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that rookie standout Chris Olave is not expected to suit up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday due to injury. Olave practiced on a limited basis this week before being upgraded on the final injury report Friday, having suffered a concussion in last week’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, but Schefter’s report suggests the Saints will take a cautious approach with an important young player.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Titans HC Mike Vrabel Calls out NFL Officiating in Email; Rams Eye Rule Changes

Teams across the NFL are tired of inconsistencies in officiating and are ready to do something about it. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel went the "reply all" route, CC'ing every NFL head coach, general manager and the league's officiating department in a response to a leaguewide email featuring calls from Week 5, asking for more "consistent" performances from referees.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones Not Fined for Roughing Calls on Tom Brady, Derek Carr

The NFL decided not to add fines after a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls from Week 5. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined after his sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also avoided a fine from his hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Pelissero.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Carson Wentz
Bleacher Report

Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Cam Akers 'Working Through Some Things'; McVay Declines Comment on RB's Rams Future

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers will not play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. The Rams and Akers are "working through some things," McVay added while declining to comment on the veteran's future with the franchise. Akers did not participate...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#American Football#Espn#The Indianapolis Colts#Qbr#Pro Football Focus
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

There are quite a few big-name NFL players who are currently dealing with injuries. Some of them won't be healthy enough to suit up for Week 6 action. And because of that, the fantasy football landscape will be impacted by their absences. When a starting running back or wide receiver...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

Each week of the NFL season, a different dilemma faces fantasy football managers. Should you trust your top players regardless of matchup? Or do opposing defenses matter enough to move a later-round pick ahead of one your early selections?. Every once in a while, though, the football gods do you...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL

We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Caleb Williams, No. 7 USC Lose to Cam Rising, No. 20 Utah in Dramatic Pac-12 Upset

The No. 7 USC Trojans were upset by the No. 20 Utah Utes 43-42 on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City to fall to 6-1. The Utes took the lead with 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when quarterback Cameron Rising rushed in for a one-yard score and converted on the two-point attempt. It was a risky call, as an extra point would have tied the game, but the decision to go for two paid off for Kyle Whittingham's squad.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy