Reepicheep is one of our magical, bright, little Narnia kittens! He may seem as tiny as a mouse, but he’s got a big heart and a lot of personality. He loves to cuddle and climb into your lap and sleep to the ends of the earth. Reepicheep is small, stout and delicately fluffy. He is playful, fun, and easy-going.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO