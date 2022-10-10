Read full article on original website
Dark’n Stormy
This little Dark’n Stormy Cloud will blow through your heart like a blizzard of cotton candy. She’s hilarious, playful, and permanently puzzled looking. Stormy is tiny, stout, and as wind-swept fluffy as can be! Stormy is sweet and friendly, but likes to be in charge and control which way the wind blows.
Reepicheep
Reepicheep is one of our magical, bright, little Narnia kittens! He may seem as tiny as a mouse, but he’s got a big heart and a lot of personality. He loves to cuddle and climb into your lap and sleep to the ends of the earth. Reepicheep is small, stout and delicately fluffy. He is playful, fun, and easy-going.
Rue and Bayou
Rue and Bayou showed up in our backyard at 4 months of age, small and very frightened. They lived under the shed, but soon began to come out for feeding time, and then wanted to be petted. When I brought them inside, they were evidently not feral at all. They...
