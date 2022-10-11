Read full article on original website
Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, age 76 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Danny was born August 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio a son of Donavon D., Jr. and Marcella Reckert Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also raised by his stepfather, Leo Bobby, who was very involved in his life.
Nicholas Stoian, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Stoian, 71, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born December 1, 1950, a son of the late Nick Stoian and the late Elisabeth Hauke Stoian. Nick graduated from Warren G. Harding High School...
Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, 97, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Virginia (Ginny) was born to John and Frances (Knouse) Juvancic on April 23, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. Ginny grew up in the City’s Avon Park Area, along with her three older brothers; John, Raymond and Richard.
Mary R. (Tarantino) Rohovsky, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Rohovsky, 98, passed away at her residence with her sons at her side, Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022. Mrs. Rohovsky was born December 8, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Stephanie Colucci Tarantino. A 1942 graduate of Scienceville...
Linda K. Gabler, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown – Linda, K. Gabler, 68 passed away Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care Center. She was born February 2, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Paul and Marie Dettmer Gordon. Linda was a graduate of Halton City High school and went...
Sandra R. Reed, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed, 75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack. Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown. She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the...
Robert Muszinski, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Muszinski, Jr., 56, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning ,October 7, 2022, at his home. Robert was born on April 22, 1966, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Robert Muszinski, Sr. and Cheryl (Sansone) Muszinski-Weiser. As Robert grew up...
Delores R. Westover, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores R. Westover, 82, of Girard, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Delores was born February 10, 1940 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Blair and Dorothy (Heeter) McAnich. Delores had...
Andy L. Anderson, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andy L. Anderson, age 53 passed away on October 8, 2022. He was born May 9, 1969, to Harold Anderson and Mary Lalli. Everyone who knew Andy, knew he had a hard life. He lived through things that only God could have helped him through. He was a strong person with a big heart. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready to lend a hand. He loved his family, Cleveland Browns, Metallica, and his beer.
Olga B. Hoffman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga B Hoffman, 94, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 while in hospice care at Shepherd of the Valley. She was born in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Ernest and Maria Battistoli. Following her graduation from East Bethlehem High School, she attended the University of...
Eleanor Ruth Cesene, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Ruth Cesene, 90, of Girard, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Aventura at Assumption Village in North Lima where she resided for the past 2 ½ years. Eleanor was born July 8, 1932, in Girard, a daughter to John and...
Lennett Hammond, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lennett Hammond, 66, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Greenbrier Healthcare Center. Lennett was born December 18, 1955 in Whitehall Alabama, the daughter of late David Griffin and Daria Lou Ball Hooks. Lennett...
Linda H. Komara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda H. Komara, 75 of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, where she was a lifelong resident for 70 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Linda was born July 9, 1947 in Youngstown to Frank and Mary Laska Mayoras. She attended...
Nicholas Robert Martincic, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Robert Martincic, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Martincic was born on October 17, 1934, in Sharon, a son of the late Nick and Frances (Martinyak) Martincic. He was a graduate of Sharon High...
Lois L. Whelchel, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois L. Whelchel passed away on Monday, October 10, at 85 years of age, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown. Lois was born March 14, 1937 in Salem, a daughter of Donald and Virginia Venn Beardsley. She had various careers. She drove semi with...
James “Jody” Arthur McCulloh, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan. He was born September 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Norma Jean (Hightower) and James McCulloh, Sr. He graduated from the prestigious Cardinal Mooney High School in 1975. He...
Walter N. Thompson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter N. Thompson, 81, formerly of Lisbon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, October 10, 2022 at his home. Mr. Thompson was born April 9, 1941 in East Liverpool, a son of the late David W. and Lois (Warrick) Thompson and had lived his whole life in the area.
Charles “Chuck” M. Winchell, Jr., North Bloomfield, Ohio
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. “Chuck” Winchell, Jr., 54, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born November 11, 1967 in Ashtabula, the son of Charles M. and Sarah A. (Poff) Winchell, Sr. Chuck was employed with Mercury Plastics. He attended Maplewood High School...
