Evelyn M. Goedken- Lamont
Evelyn M. Goedken, 63, of Lamont, Iowa, passed away Friday morning, October 14, 2022, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont,. Iowa, with Rev. Lisa Schroeder officiating. Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 9:30...
NEIA Restaurant Nabs Top Tenderloin Honor
A car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee.
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business to reopen at new location
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 563-582-8671 or mcgovernhardwarecorp@gmail.com. Online: facebook.com/mcgovernhardware. A longtime Dubuque outdoor power equipment store soon will reopen at a new location with a new owner. McGovern Hardware will open Monday, Oct. 17, at 3131 Cedar Crest...
Guttenberg & Oelwein Awarded IEDA Grants for Water and Sewer Projects
A couple of area towns are getting grants to help with water and sewer infrastructure projects. The Iowa Economic Development Authority has announced grant awards for nine communities, including Guttenberg and Oelwein. Guttenberg is receiving $500,000 for water system improvements, while Oelwein is receiving $600,000 for sanitary sewer improvements. IEDA...
Lloyd Louis Bergfeld- Lamont,
Lloyd Louis Bergfeld, 93, of Lamont, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Buchanan County Health Center. He was. born on November 25, 1928, in Petersburg, the son of Andrew and Mary Stacia (Fangman) Bergfeld, the third oldest of 11 children. He graduated from Lamont High School in...
Sharon Rose Davis-Manchester
Sharon Rose Davis, 72, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her home. surrounded by her family. She was born on February 15, 1950, in Rochester, Minnesota, the daughter of Emric and Betty (McPherson) Polson. She was raised and educated in Plainview, Minnesota, and was a graduate of Plainview High School. Sharon then graduated from Trinity College in Deerfield, Illinois, with a degree in Sociology.
Ag Informer – Ten Iowa Towns in ISU Study
Ten Iowa communities have been selected to participate in the Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program in 2023. This award-winning program integrates technical landscape planning and design techniques with sustainable community action to assist community leaders and volunteers in making sound and meaningful decisions about the local landscape. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Manchester man caught in grain bagger dies
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
KCRG.com
Speed cameras updated on I-380
NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?
It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
biztimes.biz
UPDATE: Developer buying former Dubuque school, plans apartments
A local development company is buying the former St. Anthony Elementary School building and adjacent green space in Dubuque, with plans to construct apartments on the site. The Rev. Steven Rosonke, pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church, said parish council members recently approved the sale of the Steinmetz Building, 2175 Rosedale Ave., and nearby green space to Dubuque-based GT Development for $725,000. The sale is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 31.
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
