Sunday Forecast: Seasonally Cool & Breezy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front that will push through the area Saturday night through Sunday afternoon will slowly filter chilly polar air into the 1011 region for the next several days. Chilly high and low temperatures are knocking on our door step... it may be time to turn on those heaters for a couple of days! Overall dry conditions remain in the forecast.
A Crisp & Brisk Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The windy and dry conditions will continue for the start of the weekend. High temperatures will creep up a few degrees through Saturday but will drop again by Sunday. Overall it looks like it will be a nice fall weekend...minus the windy conditions on Friday. A...
New skate park opens in Omaha Reservation
1011 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts reports from Indiana ahead of the Huskers' game against Purdue. For the first time in the department’s history, Bennet Rural Fire & Rescue hosted grain bin rescue training at the station in southeastern Lancaster County Thursday night.
Lime holds downtown Lincoln scooter safety event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Now that electric scooters have returned to downtown Lincoln, safety is the top priority for companies who own them. One of the scooter companies came to the Lincoln Farmer’s Market on Saturday to spread the word about safety and get people on scooters. Lime, one of...
Bryan Health prepares for winter, increased risk of flu and COVID-19
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health, and the rest of the nation, is far from its COVID-19 peak. But frontline workers there worry they’re still not in the clear. At the height of the pandemic, a small consultation room in Bryan East became an armory. Protective gowns and masks were piled high on tables. Doctors and nurses stopped there at the edge of the frontier between the dedicated COVID ward and the rest of the hospital.
Haymarket Farmers’ Market closes its 2022 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot weather, but the vendors said the season wasn’t a total loss. Each Farmers' Market season brings visitors to Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket. This year, vendors had to deal with...
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
For the first time in the department’s history, Bennet Rural Fire & Rescue hosted grain bin rescue training at the station in southeastern Lancaster County Thursday night. You can find the recipe for this quick and easy tailgate treat at StirList.com. Fall fun at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Updated:...
Health officials fear COVID surge in winter
For the first time in the department’s history, Bennet Rural Fire & Rescue hosted grain bin rescue training at the station in southeastern Lancaster County Thursday night. You can submit your photos through our website or 1011 NOW app. Foodie Friday: Pork Smash Sliders. Updated: 20 hours ago. You...
NSAA State Softball Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 13)
HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 13) Highlights from Thursday's high school football games across Nebraska. Actor Sean Astin speaks in Lincoln about mental health. Actor Sean Astin spoke in Lincoln on Thursday about mental health and the journey he went through with his mom struggling with bipolar disorder. 15-year-old boy...
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
Passing down the farm
NSAA State Softball Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 13) Highlights from Thursday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 13) Highlights from Thursday's high school football games across Nebraska. Sean Astin. Updated: 2 hours ago. Voter ID ballot initiative explained. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nebraskans will have...
State tennis results (Oct. 14)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Finishes and highlights from boys state tennis on October 14th. Lincoln East 60, Kearney 37.125, Lincoln Southwest 37, Lincoln Southeast 33.5, Creighton Prep 32.75, Elkhorn South 25.5, Omaha Westside 17, Millard West 16, Bellevue West 14.25, Papillion-La Vista 14.25, Papillion-La Vista South 14.25, Millard North 14.125, Millard South 14, Lincoln Pius X 12.5, Grand Island 8, Gretna 8, Norfolk 6, Fremont 4, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln North Star 4, Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 2.
State College Football Scores (Sat, Oct. 15)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State college football scoreboard from Saturday, Oct. 15.
Palmyra wins ECNC Volleyball Championship
HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 13) Highlights from Thursday's high school football games across Nebraska. Actor Sean Astin speaks in Lincoln about mental health. Actor Sean Astin spoke in Lincoln on Thursday about mental health and the journey he went through with his mom struggling with bipolar disorder. 15-year-old boy...
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
Poll: Rural Nebraskans pessimistic about economy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A survey of rural Nebraskans indicates most are pessimistic about the economy in the next year. Almost nine in ten people who responded to the poll expect higher inflation, higher gasoline or fuel prices, higher grocery prices and higher interest rates. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln press...
Nebraska women’s soccer defeats Illinois, 3-1
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Sophomores Sarah Weber and Florence Belzile led the Huskers with three points each, as the Nebraska soccer team defeated Illinois, 3-1, at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening. The Huskers controlled offensively as they outshot Illinois 24-6 on the night and 14-0 in the second half....
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be feeling a lot like fall this weekend with a several fitting events happening around the Lincoln area. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn...
Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dog died after a house fire in west Lincoln on Wednesday. Lincoln Fire and rescue responded to a house fire near the 1900 block of Northwest 50th Street. According to LFR, on arrival firefighters found a heavy fire in the kitchen. One cat was rescued,...
Car damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a car was damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln. Wednesday evening, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to an area of S 12th and Arapahoe Streets, off S 10th Street, on a report of five to six gunshots heard in the area.
