Austin, MN

KAAL-TV

Grant allows computers to be distributed to families in Austin

(ABC 6 News) -The city of Austin received 50 free computers to give away Thursday. It was part of a Blandin Broadband community grant from the state and part of that grant included 50 free desktop computers from pcs for people to be distributed in the community. Community leaders have...
KAAL-TV

Rochester ECHO Center reports 1,252 visits in last year

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach (ECHO) Center reported 1,252 visits in its first year of service. The ECHO Center, located next to the Rochester Community Warming Center at 206 4th St. SE, connects Olmsted County’s housing stability staff with people experiencing homelessness.
KAAL-TV

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Gala inspires

(ABC 6 News) – It was a night to raise money and also raise awareness of life-saving work being done. Thursday night, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge hosted its annual gala, a chance for the community to hear about the success of the program, and just how far participants have come.
KAAL-TV

Protests against Peace Church hosting drag bingo

(ABC 6 News) – What was meant to be a family friendly event, turned into a heated protest. Dozens of people gathered to protest the Peace Church in Rochester to voice their frustration about a drag event going on in a church. For over four hours, protestors stood outside...
KAAL-TV

Representative Finstad conducts listening tours in SEMN

(ABC 6 News) – Thursday, Representative Brad Finstad was on a tour of southeastern Minnesota checking in with businesses and city officials at roundtables in the area. Many issues were brought up during the discussions including the worker shortage and extreme inflation. “Families are struggling. There is no doubt...
KAAL-TV

Protecting yourself from potential scams

(ABC 6 News) – The library and police department in Albert Lea partnered up to host a class on scam awareness Thursday. Police say some of the most common scams are elderly or grandparent scams, technology, government impersonators, energy or utility company impersonators, and tax and romance scams. “If...
KAAL-TV

Mason City holds memorial service for pregnancy and infant loss

(ABC 6 News) – October 15th is national pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day. According to the CDC for every 1,000 live births there are roughly 5 neonatal deaths in the United States. Though that number might seem small, the loss of a pregnancy or infant is painful to many.
KAAL-TV

Rochester Public Library closed Monday for skylight removal

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 17, while construction crews remove a skylight in the main entryway to the building. Crews have been working on replacing RPL’s original roof and notified library leadership about the skylight removal this week. Due to this high traffic area being needed for access to the second floor and the building not having another alternative, it was decided it would be best to close.
KAAL-TV

Pine Island Fire Department facing critical firefighter shortage

(ABC 6 News) – It’s no question the nation is facing a worker shortage, but the issue becomes even more concerning when, in times of crisis, there are not enough first responders. That, unfortunately, is the case with the Pine Island Fire Dep. but they are getting creative to find a solution to the problem.
KAAL-TV

Sheriff calls for overdose reporting law

(ABC 6 News) – Amid a growing opioid crisis around the country and in our community, local law enforcement are proposing a new law that might help solve the problem. Olmsted County saw 47 overdose deaths last year, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. This year he anticipates around 60.
KIMT

31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
KAAL-TV

Authorities investigate series of suspicious fires

(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, we reported on several fires in Pine Island. All of the fires occurred within a five-mile radius and all happened within the last two weeks. There have been three fires that the Pine Island fire department has deemed suspicious, but this has...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KAAL-TV

Rochester man found competent in assault case

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of assault against his parents and Rochester police was found competent to stand trial. Sean O’Grady, 23, was arrested in July after his parents called the Rochester Police Department for help with an altercation. According to Rochester police reports, O’Grady...
KAAL-TV

Warrant issued for Albert Lea man ahead of drug sentencing

(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County Court issued an active warrant for Marco Antonio Alquicira Friday, Oct. 7 — just three days before Alquicira’s sentencing for 1st-degree controlled substance crimes. Alquicira was arrested after a Sept. 2020 narcotics search at an Albert Lea hotel and pleaded guilty...
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

(ABC 6 News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to the public of a phone scam. The department said numerous residents received phone calls that showed up on their caller ID as coming from the Non-Emergency Dispatch Center (507-328- 6800) on Friday. Officials say these are...
