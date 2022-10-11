ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNKRDUNK Opens Singapore Flagship

With the launch of its new global app, Japan’s leading sneaker platform SNKRDUNK has grown its user base to over 4.5 million worldwide. Separate from the native version, the global app has rapidly gained traction in Asia Pacific, including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, and represents the company’s commitment towards extending its expert authentication services to the international sneaker community.
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1

From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
JUNTAE KIM's SS23 Collection Looks to Unravel Binary Constructions

Established earlier this year, JUNTAE KIM is an emerging label out of London and Seoul. Founder and designer Juntae Kim graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2019, presenting his MA Fall/Winter 2022 “Romantic From Freedom” collection at London Fashion Week. Returning to unveil a Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the...
Palace and Gucci Announce Gucci Vault Exclusive Collection

Following the launch of its Phaidon presents Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive book release, Palace Skateboards has returned to announce a major team-up with Gucci. The special collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Palace and its co-founders, Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, is a meeting of sensibilities that blends elements of the Italian luxury house and uniquely British streetwear imprint.
Artist Connor Tingley Joins Vault by Vans on the Authentic

Artist and designer Connor Tingley was formally trained as an illustrator and classical painter as a kid and has since brought his artistic vision to collaborative projects. The Southern California native began preparing his latest project in 2020, pouring hours into research and design for the special opportunity to work with Vans. As part of the Vault by Vans line, Tingley’s work with the brand has been carefully crafted with purpose, pulling inspiration from Vans’ origins.
Raf Simons SS23 Looked Beyond the Obvious

Raf Simons has made his London debut. Yes, it might have taken some time for the lauded Belgian designer to finally come to the U.K., following a London Fashion Week SS23 postponement per The Queen’s passing, but fear not: Simons has made up for it, and some. Taking to...
The NFL and Fine Artist CHITO Drop an Exclusive Merch Collection for FW22

As part of the National Football League’s celebration of diversity and Latino heritage, the league has partnered with Mexican-American fine artist CHITO for an exclusive merch collection that expands on the league’s ongoing “Por La Cultura” (For the Culture) initiative. The collaboration features two limited-edition Mitchell...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike bomber and more outerwear options, HBX Archives is back with yet another plethora of apparel items for week 91. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
The North Face and KAWS Ready Second Collaboration

Following the drop of an expansive collaboration at the top of the year, The North Face and KAWS have come together once again for another team-up. Centered around celebrated styles, the celebrated American artist offers his latest reimagination of functional wares and accessories with his disruptive visual style. The second...
CDLP Honors Director Ruben Östlund With Graphic Film-Inspired Collection

CDLP is paying tribute to Swedish film director Ruben Östlund with a seven-piece capsule collection inspired by memorable scenes from the filmmaker’s oeuvre. Ingrid Guttormsen, CDLP’s creative director, has a powerful, long-standing connection to the visionary. She spent her adolescent year in the same city as Östlund, where she held the same loyal friends, and some of them appeared in his directorial debut Let The Others Deal With Love (2001). Guttormsen has since admired two decades of his work; and she has aptly timed the arrival of this commemorative collection with the global release of Triangle of Sadness, Östlund’s sixth feature film and winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Enrico Pasi and His Suicokes for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates

There’s an air of mystery about the Japanese footwear brand Suicoke. Headed up by a discreet – almost anonymous – team in the East, little is known about the imprint other than it’s a collaborative powerhouse. This is where its Global Brand Director, Enrico Pasi, comes in.
Salehe Bembury Teases Clarks Lugger Collaboration

Salehe Bembury has teased what appears to be a special-edition Lugger in collaboration with Clarks. The project marks Bembury’s first time working with the British shoe manufacturer, adding to Bembury’s long list of collaborative footwear partners which include Anta, Vans, New Balance, and Crocs. With the seasonal changes...
Acne Studios and KERO Bring On the Fun With New Footwear Capsule

Acne Studios has joined forces with heritage brand KERO for a collaborative footwear capsule. By uniting the styles of two Swedish brands, the collaboration makes for a fun and culturally expansive offering. The collaboration made its soft debut with Acne Studios men’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection and now everyone is getting...
Rimowa Works With Lebron James to Develop 12-Bottle Wine Case

Beyond his legacy of being one the greatest NBA players of all time, Lebron James is also well known for being an avid wine connoisseur, revealing earlier this year that he drinks either wine or tequila just about every night. Having worked with RIMOWA in the past, James was inspired by an archive model from the luxury luggage specialist which held both wine bottles and stemware. This prompted the idea of a multi-bottle carrier case. Following a conversation with the RIMOWA team, production for the Twelve Bottle Case was underway.
