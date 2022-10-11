CDLP is paying tribute to Swedish film director Ruben Östlund with a seven-piece capsule collection inspired by memorable scenes from the filmmaker’s oeuvre. Ingrid Guttormsen, CDLP’s creative director, has a powerful, long-standing connection to the visionary. She spent her adolescent year in the same city as Östlund, where she held the same loyal friends, and some of them appeared in his directorial debut Let The Others Deal With Love (2001). Guttormsen has since admired two decades of his work; and she has aptly timed the arrival of this commemorative collection with the global release of Triangle of Sadness, Östlund’s sixth feature film and winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO