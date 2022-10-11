Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
SNKRDUNK Opens Singapore Flagship
With the launch of its new global app, Japan’s leading sneaker platform SNKRDUNK has grown its user base to over 4.5 million worldwide. Separate from the native version, the global app has rapidly gained traction in Asia Pacific, including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, and represents the company’s commitment towards extending its expert authentication services to the international sneaker community.
hypebeast.com
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1
From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
hypebeast.com
JUNTAE KIM's SS23 Collection Looks to Unravel Binary Constructions
Established earlier this year, JUNTAE KIM is an emerging label out of London and Seoul. Founder and designer Juntae Kim graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2019, presenting his MA Fall/Winter 2022 “Romantic From Freedom” collection at London Fashion Week. Returning to unveil a Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the...
hypebeast.com
Palace and Gucci Announce Gucci Vault Exclusive Collection
Following the launch of its Phaidon presents Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive book release, Palace Skateboards has returned to announce a major team-up with Gucci. The special collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Palace and its co-founders, Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, is a meeting of sensibilities that blends elements of the Italian luxury house and uniquely British streetwear imprint.
hypebeast.com
Elevate Your Bag Collection With HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKI’s Arc Backpack
Whether it be sculptural tops and jackets or minimal pants, Issey Miyaki’s work is known for its exaltation of pleated perfection. But in its creative signature, pleats are not limited to just runway or ready-to-wear garments. They can elevate bags as well, which is proven by HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKI’s Arc Bag.
hypebeast.com
Artist Connor Tingley Joins Vault by Vans on the Authentic
Artist and designer Connor Tingley was formally trained as an illustrator and classical painter as a kid and has since brought his artistic vision to collaborative projects. The Southern California native began preparing his latest project in 2020, pouring hours into research and design for the special opportunity to work with Vans. As part of the Vault by Vans line, Tingley’s work with the brand has been carefully crafted with purpose, pulling inspiration from Vans’ origins.
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons SS23 Looked Beyond the Obvious
Raf Simons has made his London debut. Yes, it might have taken some time for the lauded Belgian designer to finally come to the U.K., following a London Fashion Week SS23 postponement per The Queen’s passing, but fear not: Simons has made up for it, and some. Taking to...
hypebeast.com
The NFL and Fine Artist CHITO Drop an Exclusive Merch Collection for FW22
As part of the National Football League’s celebration of diversity and Latino heritage, the league has partnered with Mexican-American fine artist CHITO for an exclusive merch collection that expands on the league’s ongoing “Por La Cultura” (For the Culture) initiative. The collaboration features two limited-edition Mitchell...
NFL・
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike bomber and more outerwear options, HBX Archives is back with yet another plethora of apparel items for week 91. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
hypebeast.com
The North Face and KAWS Ready Second Collaboration
Following the drop of an expansive collaboration at the top of the year, The North Face and KAWS have come together once again for another team-up. Centered around celebrated styles, the celebrated American artist offers his latest reimagination of functional wares and accessories with his disruptive visual style. The second...
hypebeast.com
CDLP Honors Director Ruben Östlund With Graphic Film-Inspired Collection
CDLP is paying tribute to Swedish film director Ruben Östlund with a seven-piece capsule collection inspired by memorable scenes from the filmmaker’s oeuvre. Ingrid Guttormsen, CDLP’s creative director, has a powerful, long-standing connection to the visionary. She spent her adolescent year in the same city as Östlund, where she held the same loyal friends, and some of them appeared in his directorial debut Let The Others Deal With Love (2001). Guttormsen has since admired two decades of his work; and she has aptly timed the arrival of this commemorative collection with the global release of Triangle of Sadness, Östlund’s sixth feature film and winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
hypebeast.com
Enrico Pasi and His Suicokes for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
There’s an air of mystery about the Japanese footwear brand Suicoke. Headed up by a discreet – almost anonymous – team in the East, little is known about the imprint other than it’s a collaborative powerhouse. This is where its Global Brand Director, Enrico Pasi, comes in.
hypebeast.com
Salehe Bembury Teases Clarks Lugger Collaboration
Salehe Bembury has teased what appears to be a special-edition Lugger in collaboration with Clarks. The project marks Bembury’s first time working with the British shoe manufacturer, adding to Bembury’s long list of collaborative footwear partners which include Anta, Vans, New Balance, and Crocs. With the seasonal changes...
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios and KERO Bring On the Fun With New Footwear Capsule
Acne Studios has joined forces with heritage brand KERO for a collaborative footwear capsule. By uniting the styles of two Swedish brands, the collaboration makes for a fun and culturally expansive offering. The collaboration made its soft debut with Acne Studios men’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection and now everyone is getting...
hypebeast.com
Rimowa Works With Lebron James to Develop 12-Bottle Wine Case
Beyond his legacy of being one the greatest NBA players of all time, Lebron James is also well known for being an avid wine connoisseur, revealing earlier this year that he drinks either wine or tequila just about every night. Having worked with RIMOWA in the past, James was inspired by an archive model from the luxury luggage specialist which held both wine bottles and stemware. This prompted the idea of a multi-bottle carrier case. Following a conversation with the RIMOWA team, production for the Twelve Bottle Case was underway.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
The Children of the Discordance x UGG FW22 Collection Is an Homage to the American West
Teased back in February, Children of the Discordance and UGG have now returned to fully unveil their Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The collaboration sees the two labels connect through a shared ethos of refusing to be defined by convention for an homage to the American West. The Children of the Discordance...
hypebeast.com
Dime and Kanuk Join Forces to Deliver Winter Ready Capsule Collection
Montréal-based brands Dime and Kanuk have joined forces to launch an all-new capsule collection that celebrates both brands’ Canadian heritage, all while gearing up for the cold wintery months. The Dime x Kanuk collection features a selection of unique ready-to-wear and outerwear pieces fit for the chillier weather.
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Tape Covered Hourglass Handbag Sported by Kim Kardashian Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up at Balenciaga‘s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wrapped in bright yellow/black tape, topping off her outfit with a matching bag. Originally believed to be a custom accompaniment for her look, Balenciaga has now made the striking bag available. The “Hourglass...
hypebeast.com
National Geographic Brought an Immersive Fashion Installation to HBX New York
To celebrate its new lifestyle collection, National Geographic held a party at Hypebeast’s HBX New York store in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood on 41 Division St. The space housed abstract sculptures reinterpreting aquatic landscapes inspired by the collection. Live DJ sets performed by singer Yaeji and Keith Charles kicked off the party.
hypebeast.com
Thom Browne Heads CFDA and Raf Simons Makes London Debut in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion pulsed forward with a multitude of noteworthy headlines. For starters, Thom Browne was appointed as the next chairman of the CFDA, and Raf Simons made his debut in London with his SS23 collection. Elsewhere, the doors opened to. ‘s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” New York City exhibition...
