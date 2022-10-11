Time for everyone, male and female, to step up and prevent the religio-fascist so called Supreme Court from taking away the rights of citizens. Women will not be goose-stepped down the road to Gilead and it is the responsibility of everyone to see that that doesn't happen.
If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter
Why does anyone think it's any of their business what is happening in a woman's private uterus? Seriously people! Mind your own business. Smart women and rich women will always get abortions! You can only force impoverished disenfranchised drug addicted women to carry unwanted pregnancies. Just mind your own business! Women will have babies when they are ready!
