Focus on ads instead of adds? Netflix’s subscriber additions are traditionally in Wall Street’s focus when the global streaming giant opens Hollywood earnings season. But this time around, ads could steal the show as investors are all eyes and ears for possible latest commentary on the planned launch of the company’s advertising tier. Earlier this year, Netflix had said it would introduce a lower-priced service tier with ads in early 2023. But the launch then became widely expected to happen before year’s end, and on Oct. 13 the streamer confirmed a November launch, ahead of the start of an ad-supported...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO