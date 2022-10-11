Get free Amazon gift cards with Microsoft 365 Prime Day deals

Our guide on Amazon gift card deals is the best one you’ll find online. It includes all the hottest deals that get you free money from Amazon. During the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, there are two additional offers you definitely need to know about. When you buy a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365, these Prime Day deals get you discounts plus free Amazon gift cards!

And for more deals that get you Amazon credit, be sure to check out our guide on Prime Early Access Sale gift card deals. You can get $10 just for loading $50 into your own Amazon account!

Featured deals in this article:

Be sure to check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Additionally, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Best Microsoft 365 Prime Day deals we’ve ever seen

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Windows user or a Mac user. In either case, a Microsoft 365 subscription is essential. With your subscription, you get access to all the Microsoft Office apps you need like Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Plus, you get Microsoft Defender, OneNote, and a ton of other perks.

As far as cost is concerned, there are two main subscriptions. Microsoft 365 Family is the better value, and it costs $99.99 per year. Then there’s Microsoft 365 Personal, which is $69.99 per year.

Unless you take advantage of Amazon’s awesome Microsoft 365 deals for Fall Prime Day, that is.

There are two offers on the table right now, and they’re both fantastic. Not only do you get a discount on your 1-year Microsoft 365 subscription, but you also get a free Amazon gift card with your purchase!

First, you can get a Microsoft 365 Family + $50 Amazon gift card bundle for $89.99. That’s a $150 value!

Or, if you don’t need the Family plan, get the Microsoft 365 Personal + $30 Amazon gift card bundle for just $58.88 instead of $100.

Microsoft 365 Family vs. Personal

Are you wondering what the difference is between Microsoft 365 Family and Microsoft 365 Personal? Do you need help figuring out which plan you need? Don’t worry, we have a simple comparison below.

Microsoft 365 Family

Microsoft 365 Personal

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.