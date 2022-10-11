Read full article on original website
The Center staff gather new information at statewide conference
The Center for Counseling & Consultation staff members who participated in a recent conference are incorporating the information they learned into their regular interaction with clients, said Julie Kramp, executive director. The gathering was hosted by the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas at Wichita. “This conference was...
Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class
Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
Top teachers recognized in Great Bend school district
Two well-deserving educators from Great Bend USD 428 have been named the 2023 USD 428 Teachers of the Year. Honorees, Dawn Szot, special education teacher at Great Bend High School, and Molly Brown, 3rd-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School will now advance to the Kansas Teacher of the Year competition.
MPIRE Properties donates smoke detectors to Great Bend students
House fires cause an average of 2,620 civilian deaths each year; 500 of those being children under the age of 14. MPIRE Properties is doing its part to reduce that number. One of the state’s leading rental companies for single family homes and multi-family apartment complexes is making an investment in improving housing safety in the Great Bend community by donating smoke detectors to the sixth-grade students, as a part of Fire Prevention Week.
Math teachers discuss grade 7-12 changes with USD 428
The odds of big changes coming in math instruction for Great Bend Middle and Great Bend High School students: significant. A handful of math teachers from the two buildings attended Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting to discuss changes that will impact grades 7-12 beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
Free laundry service again this Saturday in Great Bend
There is water, snacks and good conversation lined up for Saturday’s Laundry Love in Great Bend hosted by the United Way of Central Kansas. The mission of Laundry Love is to wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income families and individuals. With no questions asked, anyone can stop by and receive up to five loads of laundry done for free.
Great Bend Rec hosting kids' programs while school is out
School is out next week but the Great Bend Recreation Commission is in. Deadline to enroll your child in the Rec's Kids Day Out programs is Oct. 17. A fun afternoon of Halloween crafts at the Activity Center. - Fee: $10. - Date: 10/20. - Time: 1 p.m. -5 p.m.
FHSU provost: No faculty cuts planned in light of college reorganization
Fort Hays State University sent a reorganization plan for its College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences to the Kansas Board of Regents on Monday. The plan consolidates the college's departments from 11 to five in response to declines in enrollment and as a preemptive measure to likely consolidation and program cuts that will be recommended to the regents by a consulting company at the end of the year.
Great Bend woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
Great Bend man performs 'life-saving' CPR on toddler at Walmart
A routine weekend shopping trip proved to be anything but for several area residents Saturday evening at Walmart in Great Bend. Just after 7:30 p.m., 29-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be in the area and was able to provide life-saving CPR on a toddler before emergency personnel arrived. "Towards...
Royalty at Hoisington High School
Hoisington High School crowned their Homecoming King and Queen prior to a home football game on Sept. 30. Addy Mason was voted Homecoming queen and Kanye Cross was chosen as the king. Last year's king and queen, Legend Robinson and Livvy Brewer, were pictured with the rest of the 2022...
Great Bend’s new daycare center to be located near west 10th Street
The research and work that has gone into the creation of a new group daycare center in Great Bend has been extensive for well over a year. While construction has yet to begin, the location of the daycare will be on the west side of town, near 10th Street. Advancing...
Cop Shop (10/13)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/13) At 7:40 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at Railroad Avenue & W. US 56 Highway. At 9:02 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 30 NW 80 Avenue>. Cattle Out. At 11:52 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE...
Collecting crayons & coloring books at GBHS game Friday
The Great Bend High School chapter of the National Honor Society announced its partnership with the Rosewood Aktion Club to collect new coloring books and crayons for area children in need. NHS is collecting donations Friday, Oct. 14, at the Great Bend High School football game. There will be collection boxes at both the north and south ticket booths for your donations.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/12)
BOOKED: Corbin Cale on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, bond set at $100,000 C/S. BOOKED: Taylor Koett, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Michael Glass on Barton County District Court case for Felony Theft and Criminal Damage to Property, bond set at $5,000 C/S.
No NIL talk at Barton, but causing challenges across the country
The wholesome means of college athletics, as we once knew it, are gone. That was a comment from Barton Community College Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. Rolfs was asked to speak to the board regarding college athletes’ ability to make money from their name,...
Leveque's runner-up finish highlights Barton Men's Cross Country at Ollie Isom Invitational
Theo Leveque led the Barton Community College men's Cross Country team in their final tune up before the postseason Friday morning at the Ollie Isom Invitational held in El Dorado, KS at the El Dorado Disc Golf Course. Leveque paced the four pack of Cougars with a runner-up finish in...
Ellinwood standout Dutton to continue basketball career at Illinois-Springfield
Another season of prep hoops is just around the corner. Ellinwood's Brit Dutton is ending some of the drama early. Earlier this week, the senior made a verbal commitment to continue his basketball career next season at The University of Illinois-Springfield (UIS). Dutton learned of the school - located eight...
