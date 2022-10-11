ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Great Bend Post

The Center staff gather new information at statewide conference

The Center for Counseling & Consultation staff members who participated in a recent conference are incorporating the information they learned into their regular interaction with clients, said Julie Kramp, executive director. The gathering was hosted by the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas at Wichita. “This conference was...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class

Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Top teachers recognized in Great Bend school district

Two well-deserving educators from Great Bend USD 428 have been named the 2023 USD 428 Teachers of the Year. Honorees, Dawn Szot, special education teacher at Great Bend High School, and Molly Brown, 3rd-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School will now advance to the Kansas Teacher of the Year competition.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

MPIRE Properties donates smoke detectors to Great Bend students

House fires cause an average of 2,620 civilian deaths each year; 500 of those being children under the age of 14. MPIRE Properties is doing its part to reduce that number. One of the state’s leading rental companies for single family homes and multi-family apartment complexes is making an investment in improving housing safety in the Great Bend community by donating smoke detectors to the sixth-grade students, as a part of Fire Prevention Week.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Math teachers discuss grade 7-12 changes with USD 428

The odds of big changes coming in math instruction for Great Bend Middle and Great Bend High School students: significant. A handful of math teachers from the two buildings attended Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting to discuss changes that will impact grades 7-12 beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Free laundry service again this Saturday in Great Bend

There is water, snacks and good conversation lined up for Saturday’s Laundry Love in Great Bend hosted by the United Way of Central Kansas. The mission of Laundry Love is to wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income families and individuals. With no questions asked, anyone can stop by and receive up to five loads of laundry done for free.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

FHSU provost: No faculty cuts planned in light of college reorganization

Fort Hays State University sent a reorganization plan for its College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences to the Kansas Board of Regents on Monday. The plan consolidates the college's departments from 11 to five in response to declines in enrollment and as a preemptive measure to likely consolidation and program cuts that will be recommended to the regents by a consulting company at the end of the year.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Royalty at Hoisington High School

Hoisington High School crowned their Homecoming King and Queen prior to a home football game on Sept. 30. Addy Mason was voted Homecoming queen and Kanye Cross was chosen as the king. Last year's king and queen, Legend Robinson and Livvy Brewer, were pictured with the rest of the 2022...
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (10/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/13) At 7:40 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at Railroad Avenue & W. US 56 Highway. At 9:02 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 30 NW 80 Avenue>. Cattle Out. At 11:52 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Collecting crayons & coloring books at GBHS game Friday

The Great Bend High School chapter of the National Honor Society announced its partnership with the Rosewood Aktion Club to collect new coloring books and crayons for area children in need. NHS is collecting donations Friday, Oct. 14, at the Great Bend High School football game. There will be collection boxes at both the north and south ticket booths for your donations.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/12)

BOOKED: Corbin Cale on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, bond set at $100,000 C/S. BOOKED: Taylor Koett, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Michael Glass on Barton County District Court case for Felony Theft and Criminal Damage to Property, bond set at $5,000 C/S.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

