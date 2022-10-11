Read full article on original website
The Children of the Discordance x UGG FW22 Collection Is an Homage to the American West
Teased back in February, Children of the Discordance and UGG have now returned to fully unveil their Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The collaboration sees the two labels connect through a shared ethos of refusing to be defined by convention for an homage to the American West. The Children of the Discordance...
JUNTAE KIM's SS23 Collection Looks to Unravel Binary Constructions
Established earlier this year, JUNTAE KIM is an emerging label out of London and Seoul. Founder and designer Juntae Kim graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2019, presenting his MA Fall/Winter 2022 “Romantic From Freedom” collection at London Fashion Week. Returning to unveil a Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the...
HUF Embraces Winter With Holiday 2022 Collection
Since the year began, HUF has been celebrating its 20-year anniversary with a series of collections and drops that pay homage to both founder Keith Hufnagel and the brand’s streetwear history. Now, the Los Angeles-based brand has unveiled its Holiday 2022 collection – closing out the year and its anniversary celebrations.
Holiday Releases Third Drop of “MELTDOWN” Collection
This past September, Nick Holiday’s brand, Holiday, unveiled its new “MELTDOWN” collection with a high-energy lookbook shot by Kevin Abstract. Now, the brand is back with the third drop from the new collection. Continuing its streetwear cadence the latest drop features graphic hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and...
Palace and Gucci Announce Gucci Vault Exclusive Collection
Following the launch of its Phaidon presents Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive book release, Palace Skateboards has returned to announce a major team-up with Gucci. The special collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Palace and its co-founders, Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, is a meeting of sensibilities that blends elements of the Italian luxury house and uniquely British streetwear imprint.
Climate Activists Threw Soup at Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ Painting
From a young man disguised as an elderly woman, to activists gluing themselves to priceless works of art — protesters have recently gone to unordinary measures to raise awareness to issues, such as climate change. Another incident happened earlier today at the National Gallery in London, where several protesters...
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1
From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
Balenciaga's Tape Covered Hourglass Handbag Sported by Kim Kardashian Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up at Balenciaga‘s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wrapped in bright yellow/black tape, topping off her outfit with a matching bag. Originally believed to be a custom accompaniment for her look, Balenciaga has now made the striking bag available. The “Hourglass...
Unknown Is Sparkling in Rhinestone for FW22
While the U.K. is bursting with aspiring designers who are striving to dominate the streetwear market, there are only a select few that have managed to acquire brand recognition that garners thousands of social media followers and international attention. However, thanks to brands such as Corteiz, Clints, and Trapstar, these U.K.-based labels have proven that it’s possible to do so, and the gateway for more designers to follow suit is only becoming more accessible. Another British brand that is representing U.K. streetwear on an international scale is London-based Unknown and the imprint has just teased its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
CDLP Honors Director Ruben Östlund With Graphic Film-Inspired Collection
CDLP is paying tribute to Swedish film director Ruben Östlund with a seven-piece capsule collection inspired by memorable scenes from the filmmaker’s oeuvre. Ingrid Guttormsen, CDLP’s creative director, has a powerful, long-standing connection to the visionary. She spent her adolescent year in the same city as Östlund, where she held the same loyal friends, and some of them appeared in his directorial debut Let The Others Deal With Love (2001). Guttormsen has since admired two decades of his work; and she has aptly timed the arrival of this commemorative collection with the global release of Triangle of Sadness, Östlund’s sixth feature film and winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Total Luxury Spa Features Cauleen Smith for its Latest Artist Series
Smith discusses the conceptual framework for her new textile banners. Cauleen Smith is an American filmmaker, multimedia artist and educator whose work reflects on the everyday possibilities of the human imagination. Inspired by science fiction, structuralism and third-world cinema, the California-based artist creates films, installations and objects that seek to elicit contemplation on narratives both familiar and mysterious.
Elevate Your Bag Collection With HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKI’s Arc Backpack
Whether it be sculptural tops and jackets or minimal pants, Issey Miyaki’s work is known for its exaltation of pleated perfection. But in its creative signature, pleats are not limited to just runway or ready-to-wear garments. They can elevate bags as well, which is proven by HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKI’s Arc Bag.
No Vacancy Inn Makes a Comeback With “Born Cancelled” Collection
After taking a break, Tremaine Emory, Ade Odunlami and Brock Korsan’s brand No Vacancy Inn is back on the scene with its new “Born Cancelled” collection. In relaunching the brand, the trio wanted the exhibition of clothing to hold a higher message. Therefore, the collection challenges the notion of cancel culture. Specifically, the trio makes a statement about how cancel culture can serve as another barrier of entry for those without resources. In its analysis, the collection seeks to exalt upcoming generations in their pursuit of any endeavor.
Nick Holiday Just Wants To Build His World
From stealing hoodies in St. Louis to traveling the world with bags of self-designed tour merch, Nick Holiday has always loved clothes and as BROCKHAMPTON’s stylist, you have to be pretty good at it. For the latest installment of HYPEBEAST Diaries, we caught up with streetwear-oriented creative to learn just how it all came together.
The North Face and KAWS Ready Second Collaboration
Following the drop of an expansive collaboration at the top of the year, The North Face and KAWS have come together once again for another team-up. Centered around celebrated styles, the celebrated American artist offers his latest reimagination of functional wares and accessories with his disruptive visual style. The second...
Dimoremilano Brings Italian Glamor to London Mews House
The Invisible Collection‘s London residence is looking distinctly Italian of late, thanks to a takeover from Dimoremilano. The Milan-based decorative design label, an offshoot of the wider Dimorestudio founders Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci, has set up camp on Marylebone Mews, creating a “sultry, cinematic escape from the frenetic streets of the city”.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike bomber and more outerwear options, HBX Archives is back with yet another plethora of apparel items for week 91. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
Gucci Turns the Jackie 1961 Bag Into a $6K USD Punk Statement Piece
Alessandro Michele knows his references: from Stanley Kubrick films to adidas’ heritage, the designer has it all covered — but his understanding of Gucci‘s archives is second to none. For Fall 2022, the luxury house presented its full adidas collaboration as a part of the “Exquisite” collection, coming together for something indebted by sporting undertones and packed with punk sensibilities, in turn creating masterpieces like these two takes on the Jackie 1961 bag.
Raf Simons SS23 Looked Beyond the Obvious
Raf Simons has made his London debut. Yes, it might have taken some time for the lauded Belgian designer to finally come to the U.K., following a London Fashion Week SS23 postponement per The Queen’s passing, but fear not: Simons has made up for it, and some. Taking to...
Rihanna Reportedly Embarking on Stadium Tour in 2023
Rihanna is reportedly set to hit the road for a stadium tour in 2023. According to HITS Daily Double, the engagement will take place after her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on February 12, 2023. The ANTI artist supposedly returned to the recording studio shortly after the Halftime Show announcement was made, and that her performance “will be used to relaunch her music career” after she took a step back to focus on her Fenty Beauty empire. Rih is rumored to have an album’s worth of unfinished material that remained that way as she supposedly does not want to release underwhelming music that may negatively impact her brand. Her return to music, however, may “maintain her relevancy and help her brand continue to grow.”
