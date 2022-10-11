Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC New York
A Drop of Blood and Modern DNA Test Leads to Arrest of NY Man Accused of 1989 Double Murder
A drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled Vermont State Police detectives to make an arrest in the 1989 murder of a Danby couple found stabbed to death in their home, police said. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday in Syracuse, New York, on two...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Nicholas W. Peterson: Pioneer Oswego police officer
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 14th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Street violence, runaway spouses, domestic disturbances, and burglaries were all part of Nicholas W. Peterson’s daily...
localsyr.com
Baldwinsville School Board member resigns day after superintendent’s DWI arrest
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Board of Education member Frank Matus has submitted his resignation to the district, according to a document obtained by NewsChannel 9. His resignation is effective October 8. It’s not clear if one development is related to the other, but Matus submitted his resignation the...
Syracuse man, 79, arrested for 1989 double murder in Danby
George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, in their home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Search For Missing Pulaski Teen
PULASKI, NY – State Police is searching for 16-year-old Bruce W. Cronk, who was last seen on October 9, 2022, leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, Oswego County. Bruce is described as being 5 foot 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes...
Cortland County counterfeiters sought to be identified
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying subjects in relation to investigations surrounding several counterfeit money cases.
i100rocks.com
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
Exclusive: Madison Co. judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence
Madison County judge candidate Brad Moses is no longer disputing a toxicology report that deputies say shows he overdosed on fentanyl at his lake house in July. Moses, 44, now says he has no memory of what happened that night because he drank too much alcohol to remember.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
Adams man arrested for faking son’s death for money
Investigators found that Steven's son was not sick or dead and he made up the story to get money and sympathy.
Man arrested after robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dryden man has been arrested and charged with a felony after police responded to a robbery Thursday afternoon. According to Ithaca Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, units responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of W. State St. in Ithaca. According to the release, […]
Dog Missing After Being In Vehicle Involved in CNY Crash
A two vehicle crash on a country road in Central New York injured one man, and the collision appears to have scared off his dog who was in the vehicle with him. Authorities are now sharing a description and photo of the dog in hopes it will be found soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
flackbroadcasting.com
Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident
MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
Karen Eames enters not guilty plea in Onondaga County Court Tuesday
(Update: 11:38 a.m. 10/12/2022 — Karen Eames was in court Tuesday 10/11/22 where a plea of not guilty was entered for attempted grand larceny and money laundering. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Onondaga County grand jury is adding more to a list of charges for Karen Eames who is the woman accused of helping her husband, […]
NBC New York
NY Superintendent Busted for DWI After ‘Crowd Surfing' in Student Bleachers: Cops
The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on a DWI charge Friday after multiple students saw him "crowd surfing" in the bleachers during a football game -- and told staff they thought he was drunk, authorities say. Jason Thomson, superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District in...
nyspnews.com
State Police investigated a personal injury crash involving two tractor trailers within a work zone on the Thruway in Onondaga County.
Salina, NY – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., State Police responded to a rollover crash involving two tractor trailers on I-90 in the town of Salina, Onondaga County. The crash occurred at mile marker 286.4, which is within a work zone. A preliminary investigation determined that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County
TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
New York woman hospitalized after being beaten with 70-inch TV
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested after police say he beat a woman with a 70-inch television, sending her to a hospital. Henry Bradford III, 29, of Syracuse, used the television to beat the woman at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 in an apartment on Fobes Avenue, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
4 officers injured after inmate attack at Seneca County prison: NYSCOPBA
Medical officials treated them for lacerations to the cheek, forehead, abrasions to arms, back pain, shoulder pain and a bite to the forearm.
Man shot in face on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Wednesday on the city’s Near Westside, police said. The 28-year-old man walked into a store around 7:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Davis Street saying he was shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The man...
Comments / 2