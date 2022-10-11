ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Nicholas W. Peterson: Pioneer Oswego police officer

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 14th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Street violence, runaway spouses, domestic disturbances, and burglaries were all part of Nicholas W. Peterson’s daily...
OSWEGO, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
State
New York State
Oswego County Today

Police Search For Missing Pulaski Teen

PULASKI, NY – State Police is searching for 16-year-old Bruce W. Cronk, who was last seen on October 9, 2022, leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, Oswego County. Bruce is described as being 5 foot 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Person
Jason Thomson
WETM 18 News

Man arrested after robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dryden man has been arrested and charged with a felony after police responded to a robbery Thursday afternoon. According to Ithaca Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, units responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of W. State St. in Ithaca. According to the release, […]
ITHACA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident

MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Surfing
WHEC TV-10

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County

TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
MLive

New York woman hospitalized after being beaten with 70-inch TV

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested after police say he beat a woman with a 70-inch television, sending her to a hospital. Henry Bradford III, 29, of Syracuse, used the television to beat the woman at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 in an apartment on Fobes Avenue, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
SYRACUSE, NY

