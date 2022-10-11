Read full article on original website
Our next big cold front arrives Saturday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday night, we will have a low of 49 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 60 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 62 with thunderstorms.
Martin is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about a dog named Martin. There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which...
Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America hosts longhorn cattle sale
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hundreds of the best of the best longhorn cattle are now in Wichita Falls!. The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is holding a 3-day event at the JS Bridwell Ag Center and the MPEC this weekend. More than 200 Texas Longhorns are on-site for measuring and judging.
Bellevue ISD propositions A and B look to complete school construction
BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - Bellevue ISD officials are asking taxpayers for one last push to finish construction at their school. This request follows challenges they faced during the pandemic. Voters originally gave the green light for upgrades to the high school in November of 2019, but when the pandemic hit,...
District Executive Committee overturns Hirschi win over Graham
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The District 3-4A Executive Committee has officially overturned their previous Wednesday ruling, which awarded Hirschi High School the win over Graham in a controversial suspended game on Oct. 7. According to WFISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley, the decision was made following an investigation into accusations...
Sheriff Jeff Lyde resigns from Clay County hospital board
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay county commissioners met to remove the chair of the Clay County Memorial Hospital board. That position was held by Jeff Lyde who is also the Clay County Sheriff. It ended up being a short meeting due to news they got right before. The hospital board was prepared to go through a fill trial to get Sheriff Lyde off the board however the meeting ran short after he resigned.
Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Bradford Thompson has been arrested and charged with Sandoval’s murder, and on Wednesday Sandoval’s family spoke with News Channel 6 about the shooting, as they continue looking for ways to carry on his legacy.
Texas A&M Agrilife gives farmers insight on financial support programs
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma farmers gathered in Electra on Thursday to learn more about the support programs available to them. The night was hosted by the Wichita County Extension of Texas A&M Agrilife, and it focused on a number of financial aid programs with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
