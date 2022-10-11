WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay county commissioners met to remove the chair of the Clay County Memorial Hospital board. That position was held by Jeff Lyde who is also the Clay County Sheriff. It ended up being a short meeting due to news they got right before. The hospital board was prepared to go through a fill trial to get Sheriff Lyde off the board however the meeting ran short after he resigned.

CLAY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO