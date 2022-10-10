ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TODAY AND TONIGHT: This morning will start off cool and a tad bit chilly, so you may need a light jacket out the door. You can lose the layers this afternoon as high temperatures warm into the low 80s. Area skies will feature bright sunshine through the day. Overnight, skies remain clear with low temperatures […]
WTNH

Variable skies but dry this afternoon

A much needed rain moved through the area last night through this morning and the rain has since moved out. Skies will be variable this afternoon with clouds and sun at times but it will remain dry. A nice weekend in store with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s […]
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around

Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s. 
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Rain, storms return tomorrow

ANOTHER BIG WARM-UP: We are forecasting a high in the 81-85 degree range across Alabama today with a sunny sky the average high for Birmingham on October 11 is 78. Clouds will increase late tonight as moist air returns. RAIN RETURNS: Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with developing...
Boston

Temps to warm up after frosty weekend

Bright sunshine and seasonal fall temperatures will give way to a little rain by the end of the workweek. Next week will start with abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the mid-60s through Thursday, when a chance of rain begins and continues into Friday. The workweek’s warmer temps follow a...
