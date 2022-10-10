Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
Wind and rain chances increase today
Winds will increase today with showers moving in this afternoon.
Beautiful Wednesday ahead of heavy rain on Thursday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says a beautiful Wednesday is in the forecast before rain arrives Thursday evening.
Dry through Wednesday; wet weather to move in to end the workweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says it will be sunny, mild and pleasant through Wednesday before rain hits the area.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
wfit.org
Periods of heavy rain, flash flooding possible over the Panhandle and North Florida later this week
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to return to North Florida and the Panhandle this week, and periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding. The pattern change will be sparked by several atmospheric ingredients, including the remnants of Hurricane Julia. Hurricane Julia made landfall over Nicaragua during...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
TODAY AND TONIGHT: This morning will start off cool and a tad bit chilly, so you may need a light jacket out the door. You can lose the layers this afternoon as high temperatures warm into the low 80s. Area skies will feature bright sunshine through the day. Overnight, skies remain clear with low temperatures […]
Variable skies but dry this afternoon
A much needed rain moved through the area last night through this morning and the rain has since moved out. Skies will be variable this afternoon with clouds and sun at times but it will remain dry. A nice weekend in store with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s […]
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Rain, storms return tomorrow
ANOTHER BIG WARM-UP: We are forecasting a high in the 81-85 degree range across Alabama today with a sunny sky the average high for Birmingham on October 11 is 78. Clouds will increase late tonight as moist air returns. RAIN RETURNS: Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with developing...
A weak cold front will bring showers and storms this morning
Rain is in the forecast a series of scattered showers and thunderstorms move in along a cold front. After the rain, we’re looking for things to improve as the skies clear and humidity begins to lower through the day.
Temps to warm up after frosty weekend
Bright sunshine and seasonal fall temperatures will give way to a little rain by the end of the workweek. Next week will start with abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the mid-60s through Thursday, when a chance of rain begins and continues into Friday. The workweek’s warmer temps follow a...
