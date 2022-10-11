Read full article on original website
Semi-truck wedged underneath bridge in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a report by DRG news, a semi-truck was wedged under a train bridge in Pierre. Authorities say the accident occurred on South Pierre Street in Pierre on Thursday. Police Captain Bryan Walz says the 22-year-old semi-truck driver involved in the accident, Maddux Zerr, from Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath.
