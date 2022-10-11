Read full article on original website
One dead following a crash near Alexandria, South Dakota
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead as a result of a single-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria Friday afternoon. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler when she lost control on a gravel road 3 miles southwest of Alexandria. She was thrown from the Jeep when it went into a ditch and rolled.
Yankton Fire Department Responds to Two Fires
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles says that the Yankton Fire Department responded to two fires Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters do more than fight fires
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Why do fire trucks show up when someone is having a heart attack? Or why are they at a vehicle crash?. In general, because it’s how emergencies are handled. Specifically, it could be because the fire department also serves as the ambulance service.
Yankton inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes
Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes.
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
Crews respond to patio fire at Vermillion restaurant
VERMILLION, S.D. — No injuries were reported after a fire on the rooftop patio at the Old Lumber Company restaurant early Thursday. Vermillion Police say that on Thursday, October 13th, at 12:34 a.m., they and the Vermillion Fire EMS Department were called to a fire at the Old Lumber Company Grill and Bar on Court St.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 15
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Hunters flock to South Dakota amid the opener for pheasant season. Rapid City police ask for help to find the driver...
One dead in one vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. The name of the only person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260thStreet, just east of the...
How Sioux Falls responded to a fake active school shooter call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students and staff at Lincoln High School had an unusual start to their school day this Thursday morning when they had to shelter in place — for a call that turned out to be a hoax. The school was one of several in...
48-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday in Hanson County. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was headed west on 260th street when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road.
First responders learn about electric cars, teen hurt in crash near White
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in both news and weather. For first responders like law enforcement and firefighters and second responders like tow truck operators, knowing how to deal with that power is essential to keeping everyone safe in the event of a crash.
Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools
Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
Children’s Home Society historical marker revealed Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A historical marker tells some of the history of the Children’s Home Society. On Friday, people gathered as the marker was unveiled and dedicated at the site of an orphanage that operated from the early 1900s to the mid-1960s. “We really just want...
Highways reopened after fire near Concord causes significant closures
CONCORD, Neb. -- Firefighters across multiple counties were contending with wind and heavy smoke while battling a blaze in rural Dixon County Wednesday afternoon. The fire was located approximately five miles south of Concord and three miles east of Highway 15. Initial reports stated that a combine was on fire...
Police: Suspect crashes into Sioux Falls patrol car ending a high-speed chase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported that a suspect crashed into a patrol vehicle, led a high-speed chase, and was then arrested without incident. Authorities say the attempted traffic stop began on the west side of Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon. The suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle before leading a multi-agency pursuit through the city. Eventually, the suspect crashed on the northeast side of Sioux Falls and fled officers on foot. Authorities believe the suspect is a parole absconder.
‘Swatting call’ reveals flaw in emergency notification system at Mitchell High School
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “swatting call” that drew a large police presence to Mitchell High School on Thursday revealed a flaw in the school’s emergency notification system. Mitchell High School was one of the multiple area schools targeted by “swatting calls,” in which a...
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the victims located their stolen backpacks using the tracking capability of AirPods, which helped officers locate the suspects. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident began on Thursday afternoon when the victims noticed their backpacks had been stolen out...
S.F. police officer hit by car, man rescued from Black Hills Cave
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. At least five school districts in South Dakota received threats of an active shooter yesterday, including Mitchell High School. A chase that started on the west...
Mitchell High School, police react to false active shooter call
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple school districts in the state and law enforcement agencies were on high alert when several active shooter reports started coming in, but they turned out to be a hoax. At least five schools received the calls — Sioux Falls Lincoln, Brookings, Bell Fourche, Rapid...
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
