Rockland, MA

"I love fear," Ghost hunter sharing experiences at Rockland haunted house

By Levan Reid
 5 days ago

Ghost hunter sharing experiences at haunted house in Rockland 02:35

ROCKLAND -  If you want to learn more about the paranormal energy that supposedly surrounds us, Matt Warner claims he can help you.

"I've had a lot of experiences growing up, from a young age. I grew up in a family that was very accepting of ghosts and that they are likely very real," Warner, a paranormal explorer, told WBZ-TV.

Now Matt has decided to share those experiences. He runs a haunted house in Rockland.

"The scariest moment that I had in this building was, right around that corner and it was only the second time in my life that I have seen a full body apparition," he said.

"But I like the flight or fight response. I love fear, I don't know how to explain it. It's the only emotion that you really can't expect how to feel until you feel it. Love, sad, happy, angry, you know what that's going to feel like. But fear is either going to get your heart racing and you can either run towards it or run from it."

The house on School Street was built in 1899.

"The interesting thing about this building is there were no reported deaths in it. But it's seen so much energy over the course of 123 years that our theory and a lot of people's theory in this field believe that energy stays," Warner told WBZ.

All are welcome, especially children. Warner said the building is safe for the little ones.

"We have some children spirits in this building, that light up when the kids come in and the kids have a great time in here, when they can settle in. Kids have a short attention span so an hour or two in this building is good, but they have all loved it," he said.

For more information, visit their Facebook page .

IN THIS ARTICLE
