ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
DETROIT, MI
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Kansas State
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions fans are losing confidence in team

Poll shows Detroit Lions fans are losing confidenceWhat percent of Detroit Lions fans think the team has hit rock bottom?. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Detroit Lions fans were almost unanimously of the belief that their team, which was heading into Year 2 under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, was headed in the right direction.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

JJ McCarthy provides ‘you-ain’t-seen-nothing-yet’ evaluation of Michigan offense

What did JJ McCarthy say about the Michigan offense?McCarthy believes the offense has not reached its potential. Heading into the 2022 season, JJ McCarthy was in a battle with Cade McNamara for the starting quarterback spot at Michigan, and though it was a battle that extended into the season, McCarthy was clearly the better QB, and he was eventually awarded the job by Wolverines’ head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Season#Nfl Regular Season#Wild Card#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Detroit Lions#The Los Angeles Rams
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL Week 6 Picks 2022

Week 6 Picks About The Show:Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel. A.J. Reilly: So let’s get to our week six picks, not Eric. Two weeks ago, I wasn’t here. Ryan Griffin cover for me. Yeah. And for some reason, you picked six games that week, which is gonna throw our total off cause we’ve been going five games every week.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Predicting College Gameday locations for the rest of the 2022 season

There has been an interesting dynamic playing out in real-time as the sport of college football has shifted recently. This makes the prospect of predicting College Gameday locations even more fun in 2022. With all of the new television contracts splitting broadcast rights across the major networks, questions began to ring out whether Gameday would even bother with games that were part of FOX‘s Big Noon Kickoff or CBS‘s vaunted 3:30 PM EST timeslot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy