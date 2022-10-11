Read full article on original website
Related
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Rams vs Cowboys brawl: Rams fans get knocked out during massive brawl with Cowboys fans [Video]
Video emerges of massive Rams vs Cowboys brawl between fansMatthew Stafford fan gets taken down by Ezekiel Elliott fan. A massive parking lot brawl between Los Angeles Rams fans and Dallas Cowboys fans left multiple people knocked out this past Sunday. As you are about to see, the video shows...
NFL・
Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News
ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Jamaal Williams on pace to set Detroit Lions record
What record is Jamaal Williams on pace to shatter?Will Williams break Barry’s record?. Don’t look now, but RB Jamaal Williams is currently on pace to shatter a Detroit Lions record held by the GOAT, Barry Sanders. Heading into the 2022 season, Williams was clearly the No. 2 running...
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit Lions fans are losing confidence in team
Poll shows Detroit Lions fans are losing confidenceWhat percent of Detroit Lions fans think the team has hit rock bottom?. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Detroit Lions fans were almost unanimously of the belief that their team, which was heading into Year 2 under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, was headed in the right direction.
Rodgers, Packers Aren’t Digging the Long Ball
By going back in time, the Green Bay Packers hope to find some deep-ball production against the New York Jets.
JJ McCarthy provides ‘you-ain’t-seen-nothing-yet’ evaluation of Michigan offense
What did JJ McCarthy say about the Michigan offense?McCarthy believes the offense has not reached its potential. Heading into the 2022 season, JJ McCarthy was in a battle with Cade McNamara for the starting quarterback spot at Michigan, and though it was a battle that extended into the season, McCarthy was clearly the better QB, and he was eventually awarded the job by Wolverines’ head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
2022 Detroit Lions’ Rebuild Falling Behind Giants, Jets & Jags
Matthew Bassin: As far as the Detroit Lions rebuild is concerned, one of the arguments that people keep popping out is, what about this team? What about that team? What about this one? These teams were all in rebuilds, and these seem to be the same names as far as the names that are being thrown out there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Week 6 Picks 2022
Week 6 Picks About The Show:Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel. A.J. Reilly: So let’s get to our week six picks, not Eric. Two weeks ago, I wasn’t here. Ryan Griffin cover for me. Yeah. And for some reason, you picked six games that week, which is gonna throw our total off cause we’ve been going five games every week.
NFL・
Predicting College Gameday locations for the rest of the 2022 season
There has been an interesting dynamic playing out in real-time as the sport of college football has shifted recently. This makes the prospect of predicting College Gameday locations even more fun in 2022. With all of the new television contracts splitting broadcast rights across the major networks, questions began to ring out whether Gameday would even bother with games that were part of FOX‘s Big Noon Kickoff or CBS‘s vaunted 3:30 PM EST timeslot.
Pat McAfee goes viral for doing the unthinkable on College GameDay [Video]
What did Pat McAfee do to go viral?No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee. If you have tuned in for to ESPN’s College GameDay this season, you have likely noticed (how could you not) that Pat McAfee is not part of the show. On Saturday, McAfee and the rest...
Alabama makes HUGE decision on QB Bryce Young
Will Young suit up for today’s game?What is wrong with Bryce Young?. Will Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young be available to play for Alabama on Saturday?. On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama will take on No. 6. in a game that could end up playing a big impact on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Red Wings Lineup: Derek Lalonde confirms Opening Night lineup
What is the Detroit Red Wings lineup for Opening Night?What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman’s best trait. Folks, we are one day away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Detroit Red Wings will look to take another step forward as they continue their climb back up the mountain toward the Stanley Cup.
The Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State 2022, Who Has The Advantage?
Ryan: I think what’s gonna kill you is if The Michigan Wolverines do start off slow again, like you did against Indiana again, 10, 10 and a half. I know they pulled away. So if you’re looking at the end score, the Michigan Wolverines won by three touchdowns, I think 31 to 10. But. You can’t play with a team like Penn State like that.
Moritz Seider’s BIGGEST HITS from his rookie season [Video]
What were Moritz Seider’s biggest hits from his rookie season?Seider is already impressing Derek Lalonde. Moritz Seider made his debut with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2021-22 season and to say he made the most of it would be a major understatement. Not only did Seider put up...
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0