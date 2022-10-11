Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville
Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
kiwaradio.com
Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers
Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux County field fire contained
HULL, IA (KELO) — Crews in Northwest Iowa have contained a field fire. That was reported just after 8 o’clock last night. The fire was first reported around 3:25 yesterday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it happened between Hull and Boyden, Iowa. Heavy smoke could be...
kiwaradio.com
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Sioux City reminds residents to properly dispose of yard waste
The City of Sioux City has issued a reminder that residents should be properly disposing of their yard waste.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue honors 100 years of fire prevention week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)— This week marks 100 years of the National Fire Prevention Week campaign. This time every year, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue joins the National Fire Protection Agency and other fire stations from across the country to promote fire prevention and safety within the community. They have been doing this through puppet shows and installing smoke alarms in homes around Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Firefighters do more than fight fires
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Why do fire trucks show up when someone is having a heart attack? Or why are they at a vehicle crash?. In general, because it’s how emergencies are handled. Specifically, it could be because the fire department also serves as the ambulance service.
KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
KELOLAND TV
S.F. police officer hit by car, man rescued from Black Hills Cave
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. At least five school districts in South Dakota received threats of an active shooter yesterday, including Mitchell High School. A chase that started on the west...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police release trick-or-treating hours
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Sioux City Police Department suggests the following safety tips for a safe and fun Halloween. For Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:. Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant...
KELOLAND TV
First responders learn about electric cars, teen hurt in crash near White
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in both news and weather. For first responders like law enforcement and firefighters and second responders like tow truck operators, knowing how to deal with that power is essential to keeping everyone safe in the event of a crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 15
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Hunters flock to South Dakota amid the opener for pheasant season. Rapid City police ask for help to find the driver...
Work on I-29 delayed due to railroad issues
Delayed construction work at the US highway 20 and I-29 interchange is ramping back up.
KELOLAND TV
How Sioux Falls responded to a fake active school shooter call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students and staff at Lincoln High School had an unusual start to their school day this Thursday morning when they had to shelter in place — for a call that turned out to be a hoax. The school was one of several in...
bigcountry1077.com
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
KELOLAND TV
SF police officer injured after being hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls police officer is recovering from injuries after being hit by a car. The officer was investigating a report of stolen AirPods when he approached a woman at a pawn shop near 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue Thursday afternoon. As the woman tried to flee, police say she hit the officer with her car while backing out at a high speed.
KELOLAND TV
Children’s Home Society historical marker revealed Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A historical marker tells some of the history of the Children’s Home Society. On Friday, people gathered as the marker was unveiled and dedicated at the site of an orphanage that operated from the early 1900s to the mid-1960s. “We really just want...
Comments / 0