Monkey pox vaccine offered
The Central Shenandoah Health District is now offering self-scheduled monkeypox vaccine clinics for anyone who meets the eligibility criteria at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department, Staunton-Augusta Health Department and Lexington-Rockbridge Health Department. The district’s communications specialist Jordi Shelton says this is a transition from the former invite-only monkeypox vaccine clinics.
8 people shot near JMU this morning
Harrisonburg police are investigating an overnight shooting that left 8 people injuried early this morning. According to HPD eight individuals received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane overnight Sunday, Oct. 16. Harrisonburg Police Department officers are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Martin Defends Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith
VERONA, Va – Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin came to the defense of Sheriff Donald Smith at Wednesday evening’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Martin told the supervisors that Sheriff Smith has been under attack by false accusations and has served his position with integrity. Martin added...
In the Garden-Oak tree issues-10/15/22-Hour 3
On this hour of In the Garden, Mark Viette talks about issues with oak trees. In the Garden airs live, Saturday’s 8 – 11 on WSVA Radio Harrisonburg. Call with your gardening questions, 540-433-9782 and listen on WSVAONLINE.COM. or ask your smart speaker to play W S V A.
Sentencing delayed for Fishersville man
A Fishersville man who was convicted of first-degree murder will have to wait a little longer to find out his fate. According to court records, a sentencing hearing Thursday morning for Ja’Quez Brown was continued until December 5th. The 21-year-old Brown was convicted on June 30th in Staunton Circuit...
