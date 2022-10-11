Read full article on original website
Google will soon test Project Starline video chat booths in the real world
Google's elaborate video chat booths will soon exist as more than just a clever design exercise. Ars Technica reports the company will start installing Project Starline prototypes in some of its corporate partners' offices for "regular" tests later this year. In other words, Google will see how its "magic windows" work beyond on-campus demos.
iRobot's Roomba 694 is on sale for $199, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Samsung's One UI 5 update is largely about personalization
Has revealed more details about One UI 5, the updated user interface it will begin rolling out to devices later this month. Galaxy S22-series devices will be the first to get the update. The company is placing an even bigger focus on personalization, including on the lock screen. You'll be able to select up to 15 photos and videos for the lock screen, with a different one appearing each time you turn on the display.
Apple's mixed reality headset reportedly uses iris scanning for payments and sign-ins
Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset may have a few extra tricks. The Information's sources claim the mixed reality hardware will use iris scanning for signing in and making payments. This would make it easier to buy apps and could even simplify multi-user support, according to the tipsters. Apple has declined to comment, but it reportedly bought eye-tracking glasses creator SensoMotorics in 2017 with the headset in mind. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said in 2021 that Primax would supply the eye tracking modules, and that they support iris detection.
Samsung Wallet payments and passes are coming to 13 more countries this year
More people will be able to store bank cards, IDs and digital car keys. Samsung's unified Wallet app will soon be available to many more people. The company says it will roll out Wallet to 13 more countries by the end of 2022. Most are in Europe, Scandinavia and western Asia, including Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. The functionality will also be available in key parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and UAE) as well as South Africa and Vietnam.
Man finds $6 and wholesome note slipped under the door from person who stole crackers from his shop
The person realized their mistake and immediately did what they could to rectify it.
Save $15 on a wired Ring Video Doorbell
As you approach the holiday season, you might expect more guests, such as delivery drivers dropping off packages or friends and family arriving for get-togethers. In many cases, you can simply open the front door to greet visitors. But if someone unexpected comes to the door or you won't be home to receive a shipment, a second pair of eyes could come in handy.
Meta's VR legs video wasn't what it seemed
When Meta announced that its Horizon Worlds avatars were getting legs in the near future, we got to see VR Mark Zuckerberg jump up and down to show them off. Apparently, though, what we saw wasn't a real demonstration of how Meta was able generate their full-body virtual reality avatars. According to UploadVR editor, Ian Hamilton, the event used animations that were created using motion capture:
Sony's ZV-1F is its most affordable vlogging camera yet
Sony has unveiled the ZV-1F, its third and most affordable vlogging camera, designed for creators as a "step up" from smartphones. Priced at just $500, it's slotted below the $700 ZV-1 compact and $750 mirrorless ZV-E10 (with a kit lens), and has a Type-1 Exmor 20.1-megapixel sensor, 4K video, and features that help novice users get up to speed quickly.
The Morning After: Netflix with ads launches on November 3rd
Netflix's ad-supported tier finally has a release date. The new Basic with Ads plan will be available November 3rd from 12 PM ET for $7 per month in the US. It launches at the start of November in 11 other countries: the UK, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Canada (November 1st), Mexico (November 1st) and Spain (November 10th).
Netflix with ads will be available November 3rd for $7 per month
Netflix's ad-supported tier finally has a release date, and it's now clear just what sacrifices you'll have to make to get a lower price. The new "Basic with Ads" plan will be available November 3rd at 12PM Eastern for $7 per month. It will initially be available to viewers in 12 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Spain.
Twitter is testing a way for users to limit their mentions
The home security hogging all the awards. One of the great things about Twitter is that you can reach out to any public user with a quick @ mention to their username. One of the worst things about Twitter is that it's all too easy to abuse that feature. But it turns out, the bird network may be working on a way to control those mentions. According to privacy researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the company is testing out the ability to block @ mentions entirely, or limit them to people who already follow you. (Literally, don't @ me, bro.)
Apple slapped with a $19 million fine in Brazil for not selling iPhones with a charger
Apple keeps on losing court battles in Brazil over its decision to stop shipping iPhones with a charger. The São Paulo state court has ruled against the tech giant and slapped it with a 100 million real ($19 million) fine in a lawsuit filed by the Brazilian Consumers' Association, a group of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers. In addition, the court has ordered Apple to supply all customers in Brazil who purchased the iPhone 12 or 13 over the past couple of years with a charger, as well as to start including them with all new purchases. Apple, as you'd expect, told the news organization that it will appeal the decision.
Electric Vehicles Topped 6 Percent of All US Car Sales in Q3
Tesla still dominates the sales charts but Ford and Chevrolet are angling to break through the barrier.
Signal is winding down plaintext SMS support in its Android app
Signal is removing the option to send and receive SMS messages in its Android app. Folks who currently use Signal as their default SMS app will receive alerts advising them to switch to a different one. You'll be able to export your SMS messages and import them into another app (as long as the other one supports that option).
Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep paying for Ukraine's access to Starlink
In September, SpaceX sent a letter to the Department of Defense, asking the Pentagon to take over paying for the expenses related to Ukraine's use of its Starlink satellite internet. According to CNN, SpaceX told the department that continuing to provide the Ukranian government with access to Starlink would cost the company over $120 million for the rest of 2022 and almost $400 million over the next 12 months. "We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," the company wrote. Now, company chief Elon Musk seems to have backtracked on the decision to ask the Pentagon for assistance and wrote on Twitter that SpaceX will "keep funding [the] Ukraine [government] for free" even though Starlink is still losing money.
Acer’s cloud gaming Chromebook is a solid laptop, even if you don’t game
Earlier this week, Google and hardware partners ASUS, Acer and Lenovo announced a somewhat surprising initiative to build Chromebooks expressly for cloud gaming. While many Chromebooks are a riff on the classic 13-inch laptop, the first round of these devices have large, high-resolution screens with fast refresh rates, anti-ghosting keyboards, powerful processors and a few software tweaks to better work with cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW.
