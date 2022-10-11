ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Launches $500 Million Fund To Support Bitcoin Mining Industry

The Bitcoin mining industry has grown tremendously in the last few years. With multiple bull markets so far, there has been a large profit margin for those who have gone down this route, with companies making hundreds of millions of dollars off their operations. The bear market has had a profound impact on the bitcoin mining industry but it has not scared off participants, and now Binance is providing support for miners.
Ethereum Investor Gains Holds Steady Through Bear Market

Many cryptocurrencies have seen their bull market gains wiped out since the start of 2022 and Ethereum has not been left out. However, investors in the digital asset have fared better than most given how many of them still remain in profit. Data shows that the gainers in Ethereum are still holding steady as half of them remain in profit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Reuters
Algorand was built to be one of the greenest cryptos: Did ALGO meet the expectations?

Algorand’s mission to become the world’s most sustainable blockchain brought it to the limelight years back. This was a time when the blockchain industry was facing backlash from policymakers, environmentalists, and investors for its unfairly large carbon footprint. The high-profile team led by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali also built a lot of buzz for the project.
Big Eyes Coin Is Eyeing Change for the Environmental Crisis, Whilst Bitcoin and Litecoin Add to It.

The current state of our world and environment is dire. The Earth has never been in such awful shape. This is all due to climate change caused by pollution and greenhouse gas production. A million species are at risk of extinction, and natural ecosystems have lost around half of their area. The biomass of wild mammals has decreased by 82%, mostly due to human activity. One of these human activities is mining for crypto, which uses a large amount of energy annually. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to change this and be a more environmentally friendly cryptocurrency.
Best Crypto Under $1: Dai (DAI), TRON (TRX)and The Hideaways (HDWY)

DAI (DAI) The Ethereum Based Stable Coin That Is Equal To The Same Value Of One Dollar. Dai (DAI) is a stable-coin digital currency based on the top-tier coin Ethereum whose development and issuance is mainly operated by Maker Protocol and the MakerDAO decentralized autonomous organization. Dai (DAi) is currently...
Here’s How Much ETH Is Expected To Be Burned Every Year

The Ethereum (ETH) burn was implemented with the EIP-1559 and since then, thousands of ETH have been burned and taken out of circulation. The ETH burn continues in a bid to make the cryptocurrency deflationary, and it has actually been able to achieve this in some blocks. Given the number of ETH that is being burned by the hour, here is how much ETH is expected to be burned each year.
Big Eyes Coin vs Shiba Inu: Which Meme Token Is Winning The Crypto Race?

The meme coin landscape has changed very much since Dogecoin (DOGE) emerged. Memecoins have evolved from being tokens that can offer a few utilities on top of being internet memes. Dogecoin (DOGE) set the template for meme coins after its creation, and because of its success, it inspired the creation of several other meme coins. Today there are thousands of doge-inspired meme coins, most of which get buried beneath the legacy of Dogecoin.
UK Crypto Boom – Over 50% Of Top British Banks Facilitate Digital Currency Transactions

Crypto assets are enjoying the lenient stance that the United Kingdom government is maintaining regarding ownership, usage and trading of digital currency assets. Unlike countries such as Algeria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Egypt, Indonesia and Ghana where virtual currency is banned, the UK left its doors open for the highly volatile asset class.
Low Cap Gems For 2023 Pump: Oryen, Stacks, And Chiliz

Investors targeting small-cap gems will turn their crypto portfolios into monsters. Large-cap projects have already experienced their growth phase and thus cannot rival the growth potential of smaller-cap projects. Oryen (ORY), Stacks (STX), and Chiliz (CHZ) represent three excellent low-cap gems largely undiscovered by the crypto community and ready to...
Top Trending Cryptos of October 2022: CSPR, IMPT, USTC, SHIB

The global crypto market lingers under the $1 trillion mark, with few signs of a bounce-back in October. An autumn bull run seems far-fetched unless whale and retailer funds pump in from less inspiring markets. But, on a zoom-in, we find cryptocurrencies that are performing remarkably well even in the...
Don’t Delay Potential Gains And Buy Uniglo.io, Solana And XRP Now

Another liquidation bloodbath, this time, more than $400 million of leveraged positions were liquidated, and crypto’s total market cap dipped below the $1 trillion level. The root cause is fear. Jerome Powell and the FED’s positioning have caused this fear. Assets react badly to increased interest rates, and...
B2Trader to Get New Big Update: Trading with 100 Pairs And 100×100 Order Book

B2Broker, the unwavering leader in liquidity supply and technological equipment for crypto, Forex, and other markets, is pleased to announce the release of a major update of B2Trader – an innovative and professional order-matching system whose algorithms allow efficient operation within crypto exchanges, spot, MFT brokers and market makers. This update introduces changes to the number of available trading pairings while maintaining the same order book depth level, namely 100×100. Thanks to this, traders will be able to execute larger orders, which will repeatedly improve their trading experience. B2Broker constantly strives to offer its clients only the best services, and this update is one more step towards this great goal. We sincerely appreciate your trust and support!
Shiba Inu price predictions: will 2023 be “The year” for SHIB?

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is experiencing a noticeable amount of network activity, as the project continues to release new features. The token has had a topsy-turvy 2022 in terms of price, falling down from a high of $0.00003 in Feb. to its current price of $0.000009 as of Oct. 13.
