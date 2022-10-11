Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
VHS hosts 7-A Region 1 volleyball tournament
VALDOSTA – The public is invited to come out and support the 7-A Region 1 volleyball tournament hosted by Valdosta High School. THIS SATURDAY, October 15, 2022! The 7-A Region 1 tournament will be hosted at Valdosta High School. Come out and support!. GAME TIMES – 10:00 AM, 11:30...
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Brooks County vs. Early County
When the Brooks County Trojans take the field Friday night, it'll be two days shy of one month since they played.
The Extra Point: Brooks County vs. Early County
BLAKELY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats welcome the Trojans from Brooks County in a huge non-region showdown. Early County comes into the game undefeated and is playing a Trojan team that is 4-1 on the season. Last week, Early County beat Randolph-Clay 46-6. while according to MaxPreps, Brooks County’s last game was September […]
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Oct. 14-16
It's homecoming weekend for the Albany State Golden Rams, so that means a parade and big parade, but there are other things to do. Sylvester is hosting the annual Georgia Peanut festival, and in Sasser the weekly fall festival events at Mark's Melon Patch offers the opportunity to wind through the corn maze, go on a hayride and more.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta hosts annual Taste of Downtown event
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta held the perfect event to start the weekend. The Taste of Downtown event on Thursday featured live music, a wristband that can get you two free drinks, a punch card, and even a menu with discounted prices to participating restaurants. “We are just getting...
valdostatoday.com
Harlan Lee Carroll Sr.
Harlan Lee Carroll, Sr. was born on December 16, 1931, in Buncomb, GA to Thomas Marion and Bessie Slayton Carroll. He had a younger sister, Peggy Carroll Hollingsworth. Harlan attended The Georgia Institute of Technology, earning both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Industrial Management. He had been married to Joanne White Carroll for 65 years.
valdostatoday.com
Millie Jean Chitwood
Millie Jean Chitwood, 92, of Centre, AL, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after a period of declining health. Millie was born into this world on March 6, 1930, to George Winslow and Clara V McCollum Keasler as their ninth child and given the name, Mildred Grace Keasler. Having lost her mother at 3 weeks of age and being a preemie, Millie lived with her mother’s sister, Erna McCollum Chitwood who later adopted her. Millie lived 90+ years in her beloved Valdosta, GA where she excelled in education, became a leader in her church and a leader in the community. Millie was a member of Lee Street Baptist Church which later merged and became Crossroads Baptist Church. She was very active serving on committees in both her church and community; Millie was passionate about serving her Lord.
WJCL
'American Idol' runner up, Georgia native Willie Spence dead at the age of 23
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia native Willie Spence, who captured the nation's heart during his stint on "American Idol" in 2021, has died at the age of 23, according to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report states Spence was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta pharmacy technician receives “Rising Star Award”
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Walgreen’s pharmacy technician receives the “Rising Star Award” as part of the Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. In recognition of American Pharmacists Month in October, SingleCare, the free prescription savings service, has announced its fourth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This year’s awards generated thousands of nominations from customers across the country and 25 winners in total have been recognized, including pharmacy technician Haylee Truelove from Valdosta, Georgia who received the “Rising Star Award”. Haylee attends Valdosta State University and still works at the Walgreens in Valdosta while attending school. Haylee was selected among the top 10 pharmacy techs in the country, among over 400,000 pharmacy techs nationwide. The Best of the Best awards highlight these unsung heroes of healthcare and the essential work pharmacy teams do on a daily basis to keep their patients and communities healthy.
WALB 10
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Updated: 6 hours ago. Residents respond to approval...
‘American Idol’ finalist, Georgia native dies in vehicle crash￼
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were […]
WALB 10
Cook Co. food drive set to honor fallen Cpt. Terry Arnold
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools are continuing to honor the life of captain Terry “Turtle” Arnold. The school system is hosting a food drive in his memory. The event will take place from Monday, Oct. 17 to November 16 at all Cook County Schools. The items...
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
douglasnow.com
New Pilgrim's Pride plant will bring jobs, opportunity -- but not everyone is happy
Last week, I went to Harvey’s on Ward Street. As I stepped out of my vehicle, a terrible odor hit me. Without thinking, I stopped in my tracks and uttered, “What is that?” Then I realized where I was — Pilgrim’s Pride wasn’t far away and the wind was blowing from that direction.
wfxl.com
Two in custody following pursuit in Valdosta
Two individuals have been taken into custody after leading Valdosta police on a pursuit. According to VPD, on October 9, 2022, around 10:53 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling recklessly in the 1900 block of Williams Street. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was...
valdostatoday.com
Vehicle arson arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a former Olive Garden employee who started a fire to another employee’s vehicle. Arrested: Darien D. Brooks, African American male, 27 years-of-age, Valdosta resident. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Valdosta Firefighters responded to Olive Garden, after...
wfxl.com
Pelham police need community help to find missing man
The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
greenepublishing.com
Wreck leaves one entrapped
According to a Madison Police Department report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:53 p.m., Jeff Hasty, of Madison, was driving northbound on Duval Avenue, in front of Stewart's Automotive, when a truck, driven by a minor, pulled into Hasty's path while turning north from a stop sign at the intersection of Bunker Street and Duval Avenue. The minor's vehicle struck Hasty's vehicle, causing it to [reportedly roll over] and strike power pole guide wires before coming to a rest, lying on the driver's side of the car. Hasty, who was entrapped, was removed from the vehicle by Madison County Fire Rescue responders. His daughter, Stephanie, who was a passenger in the vehicle, managed to exit the vehicle under her own power. Both were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (TMH) for treatment. Stephanie was treated and released, while Jeff was admitted into TMH, where he remains. According to witnesses at the scene, the wreck was originally reported as a hit-and-run. Later, after being located, the minor who hit Hasty, was charged with failure to yield right of way and was treated nearby by Madison County Emergency Medical Technicians, as were two other passengers in the minor's vehicle. One passenger was also a minor, and the other passenger was Maxwell A. Hunter. The truck driven by the minor is registered to Ponce Deleon Franklin, who later removed the vehicle from the scene.
