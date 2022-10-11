ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

whdh.com

495 reopened after Mansfield crash that killed 2

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495 in Mansfield was shut down in the southbound lanes near mile marker 29 after a serious crash there killed two people Saturday morning. The lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for...
MANSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Blue Line to be shut down for repairs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Blue Line is getting ready for repairs and will be offering shuttles at night for passengers, the MBTA said. Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Orient Heights on weeknights starting Monday night Oct. 17. The Blue Line will be shut down for crews to complete work on the tracks, the MBTA said.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Newton, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Newton, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Newton, MA
Newton, MA
Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
whdh.com

Salem mayor asks people to take Commuter Rail to city, no parking spots available

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is urging visitors to the spooky city to take the Commuter Rail on Oct. 15– all the city’s parking spots are full. “The City of Salem advises those planning to visit Salem today, October 15, to park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and take the train to Salem: https://www.mbta.com/schedules/CR-Newburyport/timetable. There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages, and spaces are now filled, including satellite parking lots. Many downtown roads are now closed to traffic. Do not drive to Salem,” she said in a statement.
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Community mourns loss of Newton North senior after fatal crash in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton North High School senior has been identified as the victim in a fatal Needham rollover crash, according to police. Needham Police said that, at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers and Needham Fire responded to a two-car rollover crash near Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both...
NEEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

Storrow Drive east reopened after truck rollover

BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive have reopened as of 11 a.m. Friday due to a rollover of a truck carrying boxed sprouts in Boston earlier in the morning. Officials said the tractor-trailer struck the Boston University Bridge on Storrow Drive east in Boston and rolled over at 2 a.m. Friday. Massachusetts State Police, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene. The Mass. Highway Bridge Inspection team also responded. According to State Police, the driver, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was out of the cab and walking around, and had no notable injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Tractor-trailer rolls over in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-93 north in the O’Neill Tunnel causing a brief traffic diversion early Friday morning. Officials said Massachusetts State Police units, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene of the tractor-trailer that rolled over in the O’Neill Tunnel at 1:30 a.m. Friday and briefly closed the tunnel to divert traffic off of Exit 15B Frontage Road. Officials said the scene was cleared at approximately 4 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Retirement Administration Commission’s review of just how badly things played out as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quincy Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with February Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a February shooting in Cambridge after a multi-month investigation. The two suspects, a 16-year-old Somerville boy and a 17-year-old Lynn boy, were arrested on warrants from Cambridge District Court on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Boston issues warning about recent sewage discharge near North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is issuing a warning about a recent combined sewer overflow in the city’s Upper Inner Harbor near the North Washington Street Bridge that connects the North End and Charlestown. The overflow began shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 and ended...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old Newton North High School senior killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton. He was a senior at Newton North High School.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
NEEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

Corrections officer on road to recovery after inmate attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A corrections officer who was badly beaten by an inmate with a a 10 lb. pull-down bar in the MCI-Shirley gym, Matthew Tidman has awoken from his coma, and is now walking and talking. State. Rep Mike Soter, R-Worcester, posted on Facebook that Tidman “has made a...
WORCESTER, MA

