FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
whdh.com
495 reopened after Mansfield crash that killed 2
MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495 in Mansfield was shut down in the southbound lanes near mile marker 29 after a serious crash there killed two people Saturday morning. The lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for...
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
whdh.com
Blue Line to be shut down for repairs
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Blue Line is getting ready for repairs and will be offering shuttles at night for passengers, the MBTA said. Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Orient Heights on weeknights starting Monday night Oct. 17. The Blue Line will be shut down for crews to complete work on the tracks, the MBTA said.
whdh.com
Community rallies to name community center for Jean McGuire, 91, activist stabbed in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dorchester activists rallied Thursday to bestow a special honor upon Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old civil rights activist and founder of the METCO program who was stabbed while walking her dog earlier this week. They want to name a new community center in Dorchester, which will be built...
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
whdh.com
Salem mayor asks people to take Commuter Rail to city, no parking spots available
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is urging visitors to the spooky city to take the Commuter Rail on Oct. 15– all the city’s parking spots are full. “The City of Salem advises those planning to visit Salem today, October 15, to park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and take the train to Salem: https://www.mbta.com/schedules/CR-Newburyport/timetable. There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages, and spaces are now filled, including satellite parking lots. Many downtown roads are now closed to traffic. Do not drive to Salem,” she said in a statement.
Salem City Councilor tells people not to visit the city ‘on a whim’ this October
SALEM, Mass. — A Salem City Councilor is urging people not to visit Salem this month ‘on a whim.’ “Have a plan and reservations,” Ty Hapworth wrote on Facebook. “If you don’t have a plan or reservations, please consider visiting outside of October.”
whdh.com
Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer removed after crashing into Logan Airport overpass, forcing traffic reroutes
BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities at Logan International Airport spent Friday night removing a tractor-trailer from a roadway after it crashed into an overpass near the Central Parking Garage. A Massport spokesperson said a truck that was too tall for the area it was driving through crashed into an overpass while...
whdh.com
Community mourns loss of Newton North senior after fatal crash in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton North High School senior has been identified as the victim in a fatal Needham rollover crash, according to police. Needham Police said that, at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers and Needham Fire responded to a two-car rollover crash near Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both...
whdh.com
Storrow Drive east reopened after truck rollover
BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive have reopened as of 11 a.m. Friday due to a rollover of a truck carrying boxed sprouts in Boston earlier in the morning. Officials said the tractor-trailer struck the Boston University Bridge on Storrow Drive east in Boston and rolled over at 2 a.m. Friday. Massachusetts State Police, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene. The Mass. Highway Bridge Inspection team also responded. According to State Police, the driver, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was out of the cab and walking around, and had no notable injuries.
whdh.com
Worker rescued from metal shredder after technical rescue at Everett industrial park
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency medical personnel and fire crews were able to free a worker from a piece of heavy machinery in Everett after a lengthy technical rescue on Thursday. The worker was reportedly alive when he was removed from what was described as a metal shredder and immediately...
WCVB
Man rescued from shredding machine at Everett, Massachusetts, scrap metal recycling business
EVERETT, Mass. — First responders have rescued a man hurt hours earlier in an industrial accident involving a shredder at an Everett, Massachusetts, business. Sky 5 showed dozens of firefighters and first responders around what appeared to be a large scrap metal shredder machine at a recycling business called Scrap-It Inc. at 431 Second Street.
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over in O’Neill Tunnel
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-93 north in the O’Neill Tunnel causing a brief traffic diversion early Friday morning. Officials said Massachusetts State Police units, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene of the tractor-trailer that rolled over in the O’Neill Tunnel at 1:30 a.m. Friday and briefly closed the tunnel to divert traffic off of Exit 15B Frontage Road. Officials said the scene was cleared at approximately 4 a.m.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Retirement Administration Commission’s review of just how badly things played out as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quincy Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
Heavy police activity near Fenway Park halts MBTA service
A heavy police presence on MBTA tracks near Fenway Park coincided with a pause in service on the Worcester Line Wednesday night. The police investigation caused heavy commuter rail delays that were still in effect near midnight. Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA officials about the cause of the...
whdh.com
2 juveniles arrested in connection with February Cambridge shooting
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a February shooting in Cambridge after a multi-month investigation. The two suspects, a 16-year-old Somerville boy and a 17-year-old Lynn boy, were arrested on warrants from Cambridge District Court on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card.
whdh.com
Boston issues warning about recent sewage discharge near North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission is issuing a warning about a recent combined sewer overflow in the city’s Upper Inner Harbor near the North Washington Street Bridge that connects the North End and Charlestown. The overflow began shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 14 and ended...
18-year-old Newton North High School senior killed in Needham crash
NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton. He was a senior at Newton North High School.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
whdh.com
Corrections officer on road to recovery after inmate attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A corrections officer who was badly beaten by an inmate with a a 10 lb. pull-down bar in the MCI-Shirley gym, Matthew Tidman has awoken from his coma, and is now walking and talking. State. Rep Mike Soter, R-Worcester, posted on Facebook that Tidman “has made a...
