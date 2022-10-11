Read full article on original website
News On 6
Police Searching For Gunman After Shooting At Oklahoma City Apartment
At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
Police respond to shooting at NW OKC apartments
Police have responded to a shooting at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.
News On 6
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Department Enacts City Ordinance To Address Street Racing
Street racers beware, there is a new ordinance going into effect that could cost you if you’re caught blocking off streets. Last month News 9 spoke to several concerned residents about the uptick in street racing. The Oklahoma City Police Department is addressing the issue with a new city ordinance.
News On 6
OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
News On 6
At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC
At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
News On 6
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Investigating Deadly Stabbing In Spencer
A woman was stabbed in her neighborhood Thursday afternoon after a dispute with a neighbor. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim later died at the hospital. There is still some information we are waiting to learn about, but we do know this all started when her and a neighbor got into some kind of argument.
News On 6
Police Release Photos Of Suspects Wanted In Connection To Violent Beating Of Metro Man
The victim of a violent beating outside of a bar in northwest Oklahoma City is closer to justice. Oklahoma City police released a photo of three men at the Friends of Friends bar last weekend. Assault investigators need the public’s help identifying the men in the picture. They men are...
kswo.com
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County authorities filed an arrest warrant against a man they said was the driver in a deadly crash earlier this year. Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter. The wreck took place in Stephen’s county in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb....
KOCO
Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
News On 6
Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer
Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
News On 6
OCPD Identifies Suspect In Deadly Plaza Inn Shooting; Accessory Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City police have identified the alleged suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday at the Plaza Inn. Police said they responded to a shots fired call near Southeast 29th Street and South Prospect Avenue. Officers located the victim, Kentrell Kindred, dead on a second-floor balcony, police...
Mother Of Spencer Woman Stabbed To Death Speaks Out
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases the names of the people in a deadly stabbing on Thursday in Spencer. Deputies said 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal stabbed her neighbor, Vanessa Wade, just before 4 p.m. Wade's mother said Wade's 12-year-old son watched his mom collapse, and the whole family will now...
News On 6
Moore Crews Respond To Fire Near I-35
The Moore Fire Department is responding to a fire on Northwest 27th Street near I-35. The department said the fire started in a distillery and spread to a neighboring business, but they are still trying to reach the occupants of the building. Firefighters also said nobody was there at the...
'Someone is going to get hurt eventually': SW OKC residents say construction is creating dangerous driving conditions
Construction is nothing new to the metro, but some Southwest Oklahoma City residents are saying them work areas nearby are creating hazardous driving conditions.
KTUL
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
News On 6
Edmond Firefighters Respond To House Ablaze
Firefighters responded to a home in Edmond near Northwest 164th Street and North Council Road. Fire officials said the fire was contained to a single bedroom, and was put out quickly. According to the Edmond Fire Department, no one was injured.
Edmond Police Arrest Man Following Brief Chase
Edmond police arrested a man accused of attempting to rob multiple stores in Edmond on Tuesday night. Police were called to the intersection of 2nd St. and Bryant Ave. in Edmond following the robbery reports. They located the suspect and a short chase began. The suspect crashed the car and...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
