Norman, OK

News On 6

Police Searching For Gunman After Shooting At Oklahoma City Apartment

At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire

A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC

At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Deadly Stabbing In Spencer

A woman was stabbed in her neighborhood Thursday afternoon after a dispute with a neighbor. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim later died at the hospital. There is still some information we are waiting to learn about, but we do know this all started when her and a neighbor got into some kind of argument.
SPENCER, OK
kswo.com

Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County authorities filed an arrest warrant against a man they said was the driver in a deadly crash earlier this year. Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter. The wreck took place in Stephen’s county in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb....
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer

Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
SPENCER, OK
News On 6

Moore Crews Respond To Fire Near I-35

The Moore Fire Department is responding to a fire on Northwest 27th Street near I-35. The department said the fire started in a distillery and spread to a neighboring business, but they are still trying to reach the occupants of the building. Firefighters also said nobody was there at the...
MOORE, OK
KTUL

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
SHAWNEE, OK
News On 6

Edmond Firefighters Respond To House Ablaze

Firefighters responded to a home in Edmond near Northwest 164th Street and North Council Road. Fire officials said the fire was contained to a single bedroom, and was put out quickly. According to the Edmond Fire Department, no one was injured.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

