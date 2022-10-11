Read full article on original website
Cool weekend with breezy winds before the chilliest air of fall
—-Rain’s sweeping toward the area–likely to reach the city for several hours around beginning toward 7 to 8 pm–but out of here by midnight. –It’s a cold front which is passing. While it was cool today—58-deg at O’Hare–6-deg below normal for the day–Saturday’s highs will be cooler–reaching 53 deg at a time of year in which the “normal” Oct 15 high temp is 63.
Cold, frosty nights, chilly days herald the end of the 2022 growing season
Fall weather is taking control in the Chicago area as frosty nights and chilly days become more frequent. Thursday’s official 54-degree high in Chicago was the city’s lowest since May 6 when the mercury peaked at 53 degrees. Even chillier air is headed to the city, and by next Monday and Tuesday Chicago should record its first sub-50-degree highs since a 41-degree high on April 27. Overnight lows are more frequently headed to near or below freezing across most of the Chicago area, except for locations in the heart of Chicago and along the immediate lakeshore. While Tuesday and Wednesday’s rainfall brought some much-needed moisture, October rainfall totals are still below normal. No organized rainfall is expected in coming days, though with an unstable atmosphere in place, the product of the cold air aloft, scattered afternoon rain showers will develop. The fall chill will be persistent with Chicago area temperatures expected to remain below normal through much of next week before some warmer weather arrives.
Brief tornado touchdowns in SE Wisconsin Wednesday; cold front sweeps through the Chicago area
Between Noon and 12:45PM six brief tornado touchdowns occurred in SE Wisconsin with only minor damage reported. Noon Wednesday: Cold front moving through Chicago area from the NW. Cold front passed through Chicago loop 2 PM and SE of Chicago in NW Indiana by 4 PM. Ahead of the front:...
From last spring to first fall freeze, what have been Chicago’s longest and shortest growing seasons?
From last spring to first fall freeze, what have been Chicago’s longest and shortest growing seasons?. The typical growing season across the Chicago area can vary by nearly a month, ranging from about 160 days in areas well west and north of the city to 180 to 185 days in the heart of the city and lakeside locations. Using the city’s official station data dating to 1871, Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski determined the city’s longest growing season spanning 235 days, occurred in 1931 from March 31 through Nov. 24. In stark contrast, the city’s shortest growing season was just 142 days, May 12 through Oct. 2, 1981, a difference of 93 days which equates to three months.
How windy is Chicago compared to other cities?
Chicago is called “The Windy City.” I once lived in Boston, Massachusetts, and it seemed just as windy there, if not windier. Just how windy is it, actually, in Chicago?. It can get windy in Chicago, but the nickname was placed on the city by the New York City press in the late 1880s in reference to our politicians, not to our climate. You are correct to observe that Boston has higher average winds that Chicago.
Harsh commute expected — no outbound Kennedy express lanes
CHICAGO – Emergency closures are in place on the Kennedy Expressway. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that two right lanes of inbound I-94/90 will be closed at Division Street. Additionally the the express lanes will remain in the inbound direction through the afternoon rush hour and into the evening, IDOT said. Crews are […]
We’re facing a La Nina winter? What does that mean?
FROM ALL APPEARANCES, WE’RE HEADING INTO A LA NINA WINTER. WHAT MIGHT THIS SUGGEST ABOUT THE COMING WINTER???. Chicago’s winter weather is impacted by a range factors–the presence of a La Nina can be among them. A La Nina is BY NO MEANS the only factor which contributes to character of a particular winter’s weather—but history has shown it can have an impact.
Weekend Break: Brookfield Zoo’s creepy crawlers
Check out this Weekend Break where WGN takes a look at the creepy crawlers Brookfield Zoo has this spooky season.
Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret
CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
Man robbed, stabbed at CTA Red Line Belmont station
CHICAGO — A man was robbed and stabbed at the Belmont Red Line stop in Lakeview Thursday evening. According to police, the 25-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with two unidentified men while riding the CTA near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Once the three men exited at the […]
Lunchbreak: Lobster Thermidor Dip
● 1 cup frozen spinach (thawed, squeezed dry and chopped) ● 1 baguette (sliced, buttered and toasted) ● Preheat the oven to 350°. ● Combine the lobster meat, garlic, spinach, Monterey jack cheese, hot sauce, salt and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Toss gently to mix. ● Spoon mixture...
Sweet vs sour? What two studies say is IL’s favorite Halloween candy
Halloween is creeping closer, so whether you’re planning to buy candy for your little ghouls and goblins, yourself or to hand out to trick-or-treaters, listen up. The average American spends $23 on candy and buys around two bags of it for Halloween, so it might be helpful to know what candy Chicagoans & Illinois prefer during this spook-tacular season.
2 shot, 1 fatally, in hallway of South Chicago building
CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night. Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired. […]
Man, 22, fatally shot during home invasion in South Shore
CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place. According to police, a witness said the man was in an apartment when a male offender entered through […]
Dean’s Weekender: Chris Rock, Lyle Lovett and more
Check out Dean’s Weekender to get an inside look on the events coming to Chicago this weekend.
Severe T-Storm Warning Lake CO, IL until 1:30PM CDT…
.THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. __________________________________________________________________. Update 1:07PM CDT. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM...
Adopt-A-Pet: Anti-Cruelty Society
Anti-Cruelty Society – 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL. The Anti-Cruelty Society is participating in the Chicagoland Humane Coalition‘s group adoption event this Saturday, October 15! All adoption fees for adult dogs over 40 lbs will be waived!
‘Always a joy’: Friends remember woman after remains found in North Side freezer
CHICAGO — The woman whose remains were found in a North Side freezer is being remembered by her church community and family. Chicago police believe the remains of a woman, identified as Frances Walker, 69, were found after officers responded to the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday.
Comedian Greg Fitzsimmons talks one-night only show
That was comedian Greg Fitzsimmons who’s back in Chicago for a one-night only performance. Greg joins us now with all the details.
Sunday Brunch: Breakfast Tostadas
Executive Chef Dan Harris from Crosby’s Kitchen joins us in the studio to make their special breakfast tostadas. In a large pan, render the mexican chorizo and bacon over low-medium heat. As meat starts to brown, stir constantly, scraping the bottom of the pan to avoid sticking. When meat is golden brown and crispy, strain. Reserve fat.
