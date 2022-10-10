ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexican
Robert J Hansen

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
FRESNO, CA
KRQE News 13

Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
CNN

Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate

When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first -- and likely only -- debate in the campaign.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

DALLAS (AP) — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy