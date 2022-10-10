Read full article on original website
This plant was thought to be extinct until it was rediscovered in a crater on Hawaii
A rare plant thought to be extinct in the wild has been discovered in a crater on Hawaii.
The University of Oregon will cover tuition and fees for in-state Indigenous students from any federally recognized tribe
The University of Oregon celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day by announcing a new program that will cover tuition and fees for Indigenous tribal members residing in Oregon.
Hear how fishermen are being impacted by the cancellation of snow crab season in Alaska
The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crabs disappeared from the Bering Sea in recent years. Fisherman Gabriel Prout says the decision will be "devastating" for his family.
Vancouver's air quality affected as several wildfires rage
Wildfires burning in British Columbia and Washington state have triggered an air quality advisory for metro Vancouver, according to a Metro Vancouver district press release.
Hollywood Minute: 'Till' looks at shocking Mississippi murder
'Till' puts the spotlight on Emmett Till's mother, and the documentary 'Sell/Buy/Date' looks at the sex industry. David Daniel reports.
Kari Lake doesn't commit to accepting Arizona election result if she loses
Arizona Republican Kari Lake would not commit Sunday to accepting the results of her upcoming election for governor if she loses.
Billions of snow crabs have disappeared from the waters around Alaska. Scientists say overfishing is not the cause
The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of the crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.
GOP candidate distances himself from Trump in Colorado race
Colorado Republican Senate candidate Joe O'Dea tells CNN's Dana Bash that he doesn't think Donald Trump should run for President again in 2024.
Lions rescued from Ukraine make Colorado sanctuary their forever home
Nine lions that were rescued from Ukraine have arrived safely at their new home in Colorado.
Bash presses Hobbs on whether she backs legal limits on abortion
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs tells CNN's Dana Bash that "the decision about abortion should be between a patient and their doctor."
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
The Latino voter shift comes into focus in South Texas
What first appeared as statistical noise is now becoming clearer: Historically left-leaning Latino voters are shifting toward the GOP, with the potential to swing major races come November's midterm elections.
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs responds to criticism that she's committing "political malpractice" for refusing to debate her Republican opponent Kari Lake.
Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate
When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first -- and likely only -- debate in the campaign.
Independent candidate upends Oregon race for governor and gives GOP an opening
CNN — Betsy Johnson casts herself as the candidate for Oregon governor who will speak for voters who are “fed up” with homeless encampments and trash-strewn streets and tired of watching Republicans and Democrats “fight like two cats in a sack.”. Latest election news. Obama to...
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements
DALLAS (AP) — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
6 takeaways from the Wisconsin governor's debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin and his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, clashed in a debate Friday night over the swing state's election administration, as Michels vowed to sign into law a series of restrictive voting measures that the incumbent has vetoed.
