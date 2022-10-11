Read full article on original website
Related
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
KSAT 12
Ongoing feud leads to stabbing on East Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a stabbing on the city’s East Side, leaving one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 1500 block of North Walters regarding a cutting, said SAPD. Police say two men, 19...
Man shot following argument with neighbor on the city's southwest side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is expected to recover after being shot on the city's southwest side following an argument with a neighbor Sunday morning, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found out that some type of disturbance began between the neighbors before the shooting occurred.
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Man arrested after setting apartment building ablaze after being evicted, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he torched his apartment building after being evicted. The fire led to many other residents being displaced. John Lopez, 39, is charged with arson habitation, a first-degree felony, according to an arrest affidavit. He was arrested Saturday...
Altercation leads to shooting outside San Antonio apartment homes
SAN ANTONIO — An altercation led to a shooting outside an apartment complex on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue. Authorities said the man...
foxsanantonio.com
"It smelled like death." Mother of three deals with a dead racoon in her walls
Plagued by a group of racoons, life for some West Side neighbors became worse, when one of the animals died inside the walls of their apartment. Fox San Antonio's Darian Trotter has the disturbing details. "It's disturbing, very disturbing," said Carrina Mendoza. Signs of a deep-rooted problem can first be...
fox7austin.com
Bexar County judge pays fine for bringing loaded handgun to San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Bexar County judge was forced to pay a fine after bringing a loaded handgun to San Antonio International Airport last month. Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez paid a close to $2,500 civil penalty after a handgun with a bullet in the chamber was found in her carry-on luggage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
850wftl.com
Woman who called police while being chased, found shot in the head
(SAN ANTONIO, TX)– The San Antonio Police department is reporting that a woman who called them because someone was chasing her, was later found with a gunshot wound to the head. The call came in around 3:34 a.m. on Monday. While authorities were searching for the woman and her...
parentherald.com
Fired San Antonio Cop Posts Bond After Being Charged in Shooting of Teen
A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.
Good News Network
Texas Trucker is Named ‘Highway Angel’ for Stopping to Rescue a Police Officer Pinned in Vehicle
Truck driver Gary Wilburn was named a Highway Angel for offering aid to an injured Arkansas state trooper who was pinned inside his vehicle after a serious crash. The Truckload Carriers Association bestowed the honor and shared the ‘incredible story.’. On the afternoon of October 4, near Forrest City,...
Man stabbed several times in brutal attack at bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was stabbed in a brutal attack outside a bar on the west side early Thursday morning. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Nogalitos near South Acme Road at 2:25 a.m. A man in his 40's who got into a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: More than 60 rounds fired in hookah lounge parking lot, leaving one dead, one in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a hookah lounge, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Police were in the area responding to another...
KENS 5
More than 60 rounds fired; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Two shooting happened in San Antonio overnight. One of them has left a man dead and a woman severely injured.
'Don't give up' | Cycling community rallies around man injured in May hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO — The cycling community is coming together for a rider who was struck on his bike in downtown earlier this year. In May, 32-year-old Zach Rogers was seriously injured after a driver in a white BMW hit him on his bike across East Evergreen between North Main and Ogden street.
Motorcyclist in early 20s dies after crashing into van, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist in his early 20s is dead after crashing into a van, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened on Friday afternoon in the 9600 block of Broadway Street. Police said the motorcyclist was going southbound on Broadway when he crashed into a...
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
news4sanantonio.com
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
Bexar County off-duty deputy arrested, found with cocaine inside vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on Saturday regarding an overnight arrest involving an off-duty deputy. Sheriff Salazar said that days ago, investigators intercepted phone calls from an inmate and a woman who were making plans for the woman to meet up with an off-duty deputy and exchange drugs.
KSAT 12
SA man charged with murder after shooting coworker outside of Florida hotel, deputies say
A shooting outside of a Florida hotel left one San Antonio man dead and another in custody and charged with murder, according to authorities. Deputies in Hendry County, Fla., were called for the shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday to the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn, a hotel in LaBelle.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 4