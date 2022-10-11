Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Man arrested in connection with overnight shooting in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police said he shot another man in McKees Rocks overnight. First responders were called to the 800 block of O’Donovan Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting. According to Allegheny County police, emergency units found...
Police: Teenager dead after hit by vehicle in North Hills Village shopping center, victim identified
ROSS TOWNSHIP — A teenager is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of North Hills Village shopping center. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m. Ross Township police...
Arnold woman arrested after New Kensington police say she dropped infant on head
New Kensington police arrested an Arnold woman after, they say, she admitted to dropping an infant on his head. Police charged Kendrianna Floree Neville, 27, with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and public drunkenness. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to the area of 11th...
Allegheny Township police: Man faces drug, gun charges after being detained at DUI checkpoint for expired registration
A Pittsburgh man faces drug and gun charges after Allegheny Township police said they found marijuana, cocaine and a loaded pistol when he was detained at a sobriety checkpoint for an expired registration. Larinzo Lamar Johnson, 21, of the 1300 block of Diana Street, North Side was charged with felony...
Man taken to a hospital after shooting in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS — One person has been taken to a hospital after an incident in McKees Rocks. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to Etna Street at around 5:16 p.m. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. The man...
Driver arrested in the woods following pursuit and crash in Armstrong County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Vandergrift man was facing a long list of charges after police said a pursuit led to a crash in Bethel Township, Armstrong County. The incident happened a little before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Bethel Township. State police said a trooper observed a pickup truck...
Man pleads guilty for accident that injured person
A Poland man pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Friday for causing a January accident that broke a man's arm.
Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dormont that resulted in a police chase and crash on the Liberty Bridge. Dormont police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a news release from Allegheny County police, who are assisting with the investigation.
Police arrest 7 in effort to disrupt New Castle drug ring
Numerous people are under indictment on drug dealing charges. The FBI, US attorney and the state attorney general said the arrests of seven people have disrupted a violent drug ring.
New Florence man granted bail on police assault charges, detained on prior case
A former New Florence man accused of assaulting a police officer at his home last year was granted bond Friday, but he remains in jail on a parole detainer pending a hearing later this month. Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio granted Ray A. Shetler Jr.’s motion for nominal bond, set...
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
Report: Man in hospital after Sharon shooting
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times.
Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison
Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
Assault, vandalism with arrow in Sutersville results in conviction
A Sutersville man was convicted of aggravated assault and related offenses Thursday after his neighbor testified he was threatened with an arrow during a September 2020 incident outside their apartment building. Daniel Predajna said he was able to hold a screen door closed to prevent Rickie L. Case, 60, from...
Police: Brothers wanted for attempted homicide following shootout
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two brothers are wanted on attempted homicide charges following a shootout in Harrison Township, officials said. Allegheny County police said Thursday that Harrison Township police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a home on Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said officers found evidence of a shootout. The ensuing investigation revealed that Troy Vickers of Tarentum entered an apartment through an open door and began shooting at people inside the residence, according to police. His brother, Brian Vickers of Tarentum, then shot at the residence from outside, according to law enforcement. Officials said two people inside the home returned fire.Police said there were no injuries.The two people who returned fire from inside the home, according to police, were legally possessing their firearms and have valid conceal carry permits. Police said the brothers have been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, conspiracy and firearms violations. Arrest warrants have been issued for the two, and police said to call 911 if you see them.
Police escape injury when suspect attempts to flee drug bust scene
Five police officers narrowly escaped injury Wednesday afternoon when a suspect in a North Huntingdon drug bust attempted to drive away from a motel parking lot on Route 30 after an undercover officer purchased drugs from him, according to court papers. When authorities converged on Antonio Barry-Burrell, 18, of Penn...
Man in ‘critical but stable condition’ after shooting in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in McKees Rocks. According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the 800 block of O’Donovan Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Police said emergency...
Man tells Youngstown police he took two busses to hospital after he was shot
Reports said a 32-year-old man told police Wednesday that he took two busses to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot while walking on a South Side street.
Austintown police looking for man accused of stealing from business
Austintown police are trying to identify a person they said has been stealing from a local business.
Man Uninjured After Truck Rolls Into Creek
A man avoided injuries after his truck went down an embankment and into a creek earlier this week. Police say this crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on McBride Road in Brady Township. 24-year-old Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock was driving when a deer ran out in front of...
