Cedar Grove, WI

Comments / 9

Patrick J. Daley
4d ago

l remember that day well. l was north bound in a flatbed tractor trailer on my way to deliver some steel. The fog was so thick, I wondered if I should pull over but decided that it would not be safe, the accident happened minutes behind me. I was not aware it happened but saw the wreck on my way south after delivering. I had an angel with me that day.

Nurse from WI
4d ago

Wow, what a horrible tragedy. 😓 On my granddaughters birthday. We had a dense fog warning early this morning by where I live. Very weird 20 years later. I hope everyone made it safely to where they were going.

MJ Erickson Mann
4d ago

I personally will never forget that day. I was usually on the road at that time, but due to the fog, my daughters bus was delayed, likely saving my life. When I didn’t see my neighbor return home that evening, and we left at the same time in the morning, I asked his wife if he was ok and she just asked how I knew. He had a broken neck and was unable to save the driver of the vehicle he slammed into with his truck, before it burst into flames. Many friends and neighbors were involved… sad sad day

