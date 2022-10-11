Russia’s retaliatory strikes on civilians renew calls for ATACM long-range rockets and expedited missile defenses for Ukraine

Read full article on original website
Release of Brittney Griner from Russian prison not a priority, Kremlin says: Ukraine live updates
The Kremlin says release of Brittney Griner before the November election is a priority of President Biden but not the Kremlin. Updates.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia continuing ‘massive, forced deportations’; Kremlin’s missile stocks diminishing, UK says
US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine; UK ministry of defence says Russia probably unable to replenish missile stocks
Democrats urge retribution as Biden 'humiliated' by Saudi-led oil cut
A decision by Gulf energy producers to cut oil output in the lead-up to the midterm elections has placed the White House at the center of a public spat with Saudi Arabia, leaving President Joe Biden “humiliated” after his outreach to the kingdom this summer. The move has...
Biden may be ready for big step in race against Chinese technology
President Joe Biden's race against China in the technology space is picking up pace amid speculation a key independent federal agency is planning on banning U.S. sales of new devices from two Chinese companies. The potential action matches Biden's talk about the challenges China's own technology prowess poses to the...
White House Report Card: Could have been worse, ask Ye
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden struggling with spiraling inflation, growing voter preference for Republicans in the election, and being mocked by Saturday Night Live. But Democratic pollster John Zogby said it could be worse. Just consider the troubled week Ye, Herschel Walker, former President...
'It's that simple': Biden goes all-in tying Republicans to future inflation
President Joe Biden is employing a familiar campaign strategy to spin the September consumer price index report, which outpaced projections and showed core inflation hitting a 40-year high. The president frequently implores voters to compare him to the "alternative" and not the "almighty," and he sought to insulate his economic...
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is not reducing inflation
Last summer, President Joe Biden and his entire White House economic team were swearing up and down that inflation was merely "transitory." They brushed off concerns that Biden's unnecessary post-COVID stimulus package was fueling the inflationary fire. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden admitted....
Dirty money, dirty politics, and Hunter Biden
There might finally be enough pieces of the Hunter Biden puzzle for the authorities and Congress to put together the full picture of the legal case against the president's son. And the next few weeks will play a crucial role in how this convoluted and salacious story ends. The federal...
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
Two gunman killed 11 people and wounded another 15 in an attack at a military training site in the Belgorod region near Ukraine in western Russia, the nation's Defense Ministry said.
Judicial Watch sues for records over possible FBI obstruction in Hunter Biden investigation
A conservative watchdog group, Judicial Watch, is suing the Justice Department for records related to possible FBI obstruction in the Hunter Biden investigation. Judicial Watch filed the suit in response to the agency's failure to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request submitted in August. The suit also argues the agency violated the FOIA request and that the watchdog group has a legal right to view those documents.
She's right about Democrats, but Tulsi Gabbard is no conservative
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is extremely likable. As a veteran and active member of the Army Reserve, it's clear she has a deep love for her country. As a presidential candidate in 2020, she stood out among her Democratic Party peers for her knowledge and poise. She held her own with the more experienced members of the party. But this week, Gabbard announced she is leaving the Democratic Party, which she called an "elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."
Biden warns, 'If Republicans take control, the prices are going to go up'
A day after the last consumer price index report before November’s midterm elections showed worse-than-expected inflation, President Joe Biden warned that if Republicans win, prices will go up. Biden was speaking at a community college in Irvine, California, during a swing out west to promote administration initiatives and Democratic...
Biden's justified semiconductor restrictions bring a war with China closer
As Chris Miller observed , semiconductors are to the 21st century what oil and steel were to the 20th century. Between 1937 and 1941, Japan ’s war against China influenced U.S. relations with Tokyo. After 1940, the United States began to impose export controls on the trade of all items useful to the Japanese military. This motivated imperial Japan to lash out before it lost the means of waging effective war. The U.S. is now imposing similar controls on Communist China. And although necessary, the Biden administration 's restrictions on semiconductor exports to Beijing bring a war with China closer.
Inside the top-secret facility experts say could house the US government in case of nuclear attack: Report
In the event of a nuclear strike, President Joe Biden could be rushed to a little-known complex inside a mountain near Blue Ridge Summit, which sits along the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, according to Newsweek. The Raven Rock Mountain Complex, which is near Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania, "is this massive, hollowed-out...
READ IN FULL: Trump's response to Jan. 6 committee's subpoena vote
Former President Donald Trump issued his latest attack against the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, just one day after the panel held its final public hearing before the midterm elections. In a 14-page statement issued Friday, the former president denounced the panel as being made...
Get over Trump: Obama takes aim at Dems over Donald obsession ahead of midterms
Former President Barack Obama cautioned Democrats against campaigning with a heavy focus on former President Donald Trump, suggesting instead candidates focus on issues important to voters. The 44th commander-in-chief made the comments while appearing on Pod Save America, a podcast hosted by his former White House aides, while discussing the...
Ten Commandments of DC
I have covered a lot of ground in my 40 years here. What do I wish someone had told me?
Economic woes deflating Biden include a tumbling stock market
Inflation is the biggest economic issue dominating the midterm election campaign and making Democrats nervous, but the stock market’s performance isn’t too far behind. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is, at this writing, below where it was when President Joe Biden took office. In September, the S&P 500 took its worst single-day loss in over two years after hitting a record high in January. The Dow fell 1,200 points as Biden and congressional Democrats celebrated the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. (The markets were spooked by higher-than-expected inflation.)
Pelosi prioritized politics over thorough investigation in Trump’s first impeachment: Book
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats mulled the idea of introducing impeachment charges against President Donald Trump in 2019, the California Democrat made a series of decisions that prioritized political strategy over a more thorough investigation in hopes of salvaging the party’s election chances in 2020. As...
