Schoharie County, NY

Off the Beaten Path: World’s Largest Goats

By Cassie Hudson
 5 days ago

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Leaf peeping season is here! If you want a unique way to enjoy the fall foliage in Schoharie county, how does a visit to see some of the world’s largest goats sound?

The piece, entitled “Awe Goats,” features large-scale murals of Nigerian Dwarf baby goats and is located at the Beekman Farm. The three large-scale installations were done by world-renowned artist John Cerney.

The driving force behind the experience is to help Klinkhart Hall in Sharon Springs raise money for the renovation of the theatre. Tickets to the farm are available here on the Beekman 1802 website.

