puravidamoms.com
Costa Rica All-Inclusive Honeymoon Resorts
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Deciding on a destination for your honeymoon alone can be tough especially when there are so many places to choose from. My opinion? Why not try Costa Rica?. If you’re looking to take your love...
travelmag.com
Where to Find the Best Costa Rica All Inclusive Packages
Costa Rica has become 2022’s holiday hotspot. For those seeking to sink into a slower pace, there are now hundreds of package vacation deals on the market, but which to choose?. Between its tropical beaches, staggering biodiversity and scintillating culture, it’s a wonder we haven’t all been holidaying in...
natureworldnews.com
New Species of Tree Frog with Unique Shrill Calls Discovered in Costa Rica
A naturalist from Costa Rica who was exploring the new shrill calls he heard discovered a new species of tree frog. The tiny, mostly green tapir valley tree frog, or Tlalocohyla celeste, has red spots and blue armpits. The frog was first described in a recent paper published in the journal Zootaxa.
travelawaits.com
New Online Form Streamlines Entry Into This Popular Caribbean Island
Have you ever forgotten to complete an immigration form before flying to a new country? If you have, especially during the pandemic, you know how it feels to be barred from boarding your flight until the paperwork is done. When your fellow travelers are in the same boat, flights are delayed and connections are missed. Worry no more, however, when you are heading to Jamaica!
Thrillist
The Caribbean Is About to Get a Brand New Mega-Theme Park
The Dominican Republic is already home to dozens of white sand beaches and a slew of upscale resorts but in early 2023, the Caribbean nation is getting its own massive new theme park. Conceived and built by Falcon's Beyond Global, Katmandu Park will pay homage to the company's proprietary franchise,...
Inside Coulibri Ridge, the New Eco-Conscious Caribbean Resort That Immerses You in Nature—and Luxury
Dominica is one of the natural wonders of the Caribbean—and a new luxury resort on the verge of opening there is doing everything it can to preserve the nature surrounding it. The Coulibri Ridge Resort arrives later this month to the island that has become a yachting destination for...
wanderwisdom.com
Video of 'Hidden Gem' Overwater Bungalows in the Caribbean Saves a Trip to the Pacific
Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let us transport you to your ultimate dream vacation. Picture yourself with a frozen fruity concoction, flip flops, bathing suits, salty ocean breezes, and 360 degrees of blue skies and the most magnificent turquoise waters imaginable Overwater bungalows are certainly on many peoples bucket list. Their luxurious and jaw dropping accommodations are 'dreamlike' and stuff magazines are made of!
vinlove.net
Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau
Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
A travel planner for the ultrawealthy shares what goes into organizing $800,000 trips to exclusive locations
Jules Maury is the head of Scott Dunn Private, an ultraexclusive division of a luxury travel firm. She was raised in a wealthy family and learned how to plan luxury trips by taking them herself. Now she plans exciting experiences for clients that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Travel Insurance For A Trip To Chile
Whether you plan to surf the Pacific or ski the Andes, a trip to Chile is bound to be memorable. “The diverse landscape of Chile will have you wanting to come back to experience more,” says Scott Adamski, a spokesperson with AIG Travel Insurance. “From the Andes mountains, volcanoes,...
cohaitungchi.com
Path of the Gods Hike Info, Map & Tips (Sentiero degli Dei, Amalfi Coast)
Sentiero degli Dei – the Path of the Gods is the most known and most popular hikes on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The scenery here is breathtaking! So if you are looking to do some hiking when visiting the Amalfi Coast, the Path of the Gods hike is not to be missed.
Give Back While on a Bucket List Trip to the Galápagos Islands
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Pikaia Lodge offers an amazing trek choice for the environmentally conscious, physically active and adventurous traveler. It is at this lodge that you can seek close close contact with the unique natural wonders of the Galapagos, alongside comfortable settings and remote privacy. With the lodge being perched on an extinct volcano crater, it offers one of the most spectacular viewpoints in the Galapagos.
ConsumerAffairs
Wanna getaway? Some holiday travel deals are OMG-worthy, but time is of the essence.
Travel deals for the remainder of 2022 are starting to percolate. But in some situations, it’s get-’em-while-you-can because the window of opportunity may close quickly. Here’s a compilation of the best offers and suggestions ConsumerAffairs found for anyone thinking about going somewhere. Is this your last chance...
veranda.com
Why I Think This Ancient Aegean City Is the “It” Destination for 2023
If you’re suffering from insatiable wanderlust, but don’t want to travel to the Amalfi Coast or Santorini like everyone else on Instagram, you’ve reached the right corner of the internet. Though there’s certainly nothing wrong with these classic vacation spots, sometimes you want to explore somewhere different with a totally unique culture. It can be tricky to find an amazing city that’s not swarming with other American tourists, but I think I’ve officially discovered the best under-the-radar destination for 2023: Bodrum, Turkey.
