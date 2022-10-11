ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake

Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
Number of Whales Stranded in New Zealand Islands Rises to 500 After Nearby Bleaching

Another stranding involving 250 number of whales were discovered on remote New Zealand islands. With a similar stranding event just days ago, the number of stranded mammals on the Chatham Islands was brought to around 500 and are "likely to die", The Guardian reported. The first 250 whales ended up dying or being euthanized after a nearby bleaching.
Study Discovers that Bumble Bees Have Useful Memories To Find Flowers Options

New fascinating research revealed that bumble bees have useful memories to remember flowers options, noting that they only have very basic ranking memories. Bumble bees are amazing creatures. They make the ecosystem and plant healthier, especially in the United States. According to the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), bumble bees also significantly pollinate plants, flowers, and crops.
New Study Shows Fluctuating Oxygen Levels in the Earth’s Atmosphere Hastening Animal Evolution

According to researchers, oxygen levels in the Earth's atmosphere "fluctuated wildly" one billion years ago, creating conditions that could have accelerated the development of early animals. How fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution. Scientists believe atmospheric oxygen evolved in three stages, beginning with the Great Oxidation Event around...
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System

An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
