Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake
Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
Oldest DNA Ever Discovered in Antarctica is About 1 Million Years Old, Study Shows
The seafloor of Antarctica has been found to contain DNA from some ancient microorganisms, some of which are about 1 million years old. According to a recent study, the recently discovered DNA was the oldest ever found in seafloor sediments. As part of a 2019 survey run by the International...
Number of Whales Stranded in New Zealand Islands Rises to 500 After Nearby Bleaching
Another stranding involving 250 number of whales were discovered on remote New Zealand islands. With a similar stranding event just days ago, the number of stranded mammals on the Chatham Islands was brought to around 500 and are "likely to die", The Guardian reported. The first 250 whales ended up dying or being euthanized after a nearby bleaching.
'Hell Fish Species' That Died Alongside the Dinosaurs 66 Million Years Ago Unearthed in North Dakota
The dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck an area on what is now the Chicxulub crater in Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, could have also led to the extinction of an ancient "hell fish" 66 million years ago. This is according to a new study, wherein paleontologists unearthed fossils of two newfound ancient species...
Algae, New Protein Source: Good for the Environment but Could this End World Hunger?
Researchers claim in a study that algae could meet all of the world's and the United States protein needs in as little as 30 years. Could algae protein be the answer to world hunger?. Food stability around the world is already an issue, and things could get worse. According to...
Due to Climate Change, Agricultural Cost Starts to Rise Again Causing Food Security to Struggle
A high school teacher talks to pupils about how, when President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal extended labor rights to the United States in the 1930s, the policy primarily ignored farm employees. Climate change could push produce prices higher. Agricultural labor is the only occupation in the United States where youngsters...
Study Discovers that Bumble Bees Have Useful Memories To Find Flowers Options
New fascinating research revealed that bumble bees have useful memories to remember flowers options, noting that they only have very basic ranking memories. Bumble bees are amazing creatures. They make the ecosystem and plant healthier, especially in the United States. According to the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), bumble bees also significantly pollinate plants, flowers, and crops.
New Study Shows Fluctuating Oxygen Levels in the Earth’s Atmosphere Hastening Animal Evolution
According to researchers, oxygen levels in the Earth's atmosphere "fluctuated wildly" one billion years ago, creating conditions that could have accelerated the development of early animals. How fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution. Scientists believe atmospheric oxygen evolved in three stages, beginning with the Great Oxidation Event around...
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System
An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
