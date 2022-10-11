Read full article on original website
Go Ahead, Order Off the Secret Menu at These Chicago Restaurants
The next time you go out to eat, you could certainly order from the regular menu. Nothing wrong with that. But imagine how much better it’d be to request dishes from top-secret menus at some of the trendiest spots in Chicago. These are the plates the chefs only cook for those in the know, so you’ll be getting the most delicious, creative meals, the sort that the chef simply can’t provide to everyone who strolls through the doors.
Pier 6 Is San Leon’s One-Two Punch of Oysters and Overnight Stays
When you’re heading to the Gulf Coast, a lot of destinations probably spring to mind, including Galveston, South Padre Island, Port Aransas and a handful of sleepy beach towns dotting the shore. So it’s easy to overlook San Leon, the laid-back fishing community situated about 40 miles southeast of Houston.
The Story Behind Mariko Grady’s Miso, A Favorite of Michelin-Starred Chefs
Mariko Grady first started selling her homemade miso in 2011 to raise money to support victims of Japan’s Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. Now, she’s the fermented food supplier to the (Michelin) stars. While Grady grew up enjoying the small-batch fermented products her family had been making for generations,...
6 Excellent Fall Beers From Three DC-Area Breweries
It’s crisp outside. Pumpkin beers are on some menus. IPAs with high ABVs are on every menu. Drink ’em while you got ’em. Or better yet, drink ‘em if you need to stay warm. The beginning of fall ushers out the lower-ABV fruity ales and seltzers...
Your Favorite LA Bakery Has a Recipe for a Top-Notch Pork Sandwich
If you’re looking for clever ways to use up stale bread, Superba Food + Bread has got you covered. This staple of the LA lunch scene is known for its Cali-light cuisine, new wave coffee classics and a phenomenal sourdough. Superba’s sourdough begins with a mild French levain, which is a bit less pronounced in sour flavor than San Francisco’s, and finishes with a delightful, lactic tang. The bread is phenomenal all on its own. Now, add some pork. And some ranch.
This Oakland Collector-Turned-Watchmaker Is Now Making “Accessible Heirlooms”
As a bespoke watchmaker, John McConnico has his own definition of luxury. “People are starting to discover that luxury is just the joy you get out of certain objects, and how that can support the lifestyle you denote as luxury,” McConnico tells InsideHook. “Looking at a piece of art, a great design, or distinctive timepiece, for example — it’s an emotional experience as much as a pragmatic one. Understanding what you really desire and not losing sight of that is really important. And that speaks to a lot of different things in life.”
The Future of Sake Is in Cans
Like a winning season for the Knicks, die-hard sake fans have been waiting endlessly for this rice-based beverage’s big win on American shores. But sake here has been a hard sell — until the ubiquity of canned sake came along. Before we get there, yes, there are outstanding...
