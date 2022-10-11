ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

thecentersquare.com

Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects

(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Hitachi Energy expansion in Virginia gets $731,000 in grants

(The Center Square) – A Hitachi Energy expansion project in Halifax County, Virginia will receive at least $731,000 in grants, but could receive more funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The company is investing about $37 million to create a new production line for making larger transformers to support utility...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Virginia offering free beehive equipment

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route

The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
VIRGINIA STATE

