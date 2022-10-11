Read full article on original website
Amid school staffing crisis, Virginia set to lower barriers to licensure
Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration has launched a new social media and advertising campaigned designed to convince Virginians to "Become a Teacher," as vacancies in classrooms pile up across the commonwealth.
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects
(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
Washington Examiner
Hitachi Energy expansion in Virginia gets $731,000 in grants
(The Center Square) – A Hitachi Energy expansion project in Halifax County, Virginia will receive at least $731,000 in grants, but could receive more funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The company is investing about $37 million to create a new production line for making larger transformers to support utility...
Help save the bees: Virginia offering free beehives to residents
Applications will open soon for a Virginia program that's generating a lot of buzz: the annual state beehive distribution.
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production. Aquaculture is the rearing or cultivation of aquatic animals or plants for food. According to the […]
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,047 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 50,831 PCR tests processed over the past week.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help Virginia tenants facing eviction
RICHMOND – Amid rising evictions in Virginia, a state legislator plans to reintroduce an expired public health emergency law which could help tenants pay their rent, although invested parties debate its efficacy. Tenants, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had a five-day period to get up to date on unpaid...
Two Virginia programs will allow residents to reduce electricity bills with solar power
A Virginia regulatory agency has approved two community solar power programs that will allow Virginians to "subscribe" to solar panel facilities across the commonwealth.
CDC Map: 7 Central Virginia localities are now medium; much of state remains low
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
These ten school districts have the slowest internet in Virginia
Although access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade, some school districts in Virginia are still lagging behind.
WHSV
“A call to foster” — Children’s Services of Virginia seeking parents for 82 referrals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Children’s Services of Virginia got 82 referrals in September alone from social service agencies across Virginia — the highest the agency has seen in its 30 years of service. CSV says the holiday season is typically the time to see more children entering foster...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
Here’s where Virginia Employment Commission’s unemployment backlogs stand
The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating more than 80,000 unemployment claims for potential fraud, according to a chart the agency's commissioner provided to 8News.
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
Augusta Free Press
Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route
The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
vaco.org
Virginia counties can apply for federal assistance in paying water bills for low-income customers
The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) has secured $22.5M in financial aid for eligible low-income water customers in Virginia to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The funds are part of a federal grant from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Promise, a software company specializing...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
Inside Nova
Virginia has 59 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Virginia using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
