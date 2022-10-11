Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Embassy of Lyndhurst nursing facility continues to make improvements at former Greens site, including adding a dialysis center
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Just about a year ago, new ownership began operating what had been the Greens Nursing Facility in Lyndhurst and on Wednesday (Oct. 12), that new ownership, Beachwood-based Embassy Healthcare, took another step toward upgrading the facility, 1575 Brainard Road, by showing to city leaders its new dialysis unit, which will officially open Oct. 19 to serve its residents.
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Berea places delinquent water, sewer bills on property taxes: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- The City of Berea has placed the unpaid water and sewer bills for 588 parcels of land on the county tax duplicate for collection. The delinquent charges include Berea water and sewer bills and Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District fees. The water meter fee also is included.
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Cleveland, Canton among Northeast Ohio communities to receive Justice Department money to hire more police officers
CLEVELAND — The city of Canton and the embattled city of East Cleveland are among the Northeast Ohio communities who have received money from the Justice Department to hire more law enforcement officers. More than $139 million in grant funding is being provided to agencies through the department’s Office...
10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.1 million or more in September; see what topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ten Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.1 million in September, including the highest sale in Cuyahoga County since 2018, a $7 million home in Lakewood. Cities with multiple home sales of at least $1.1 million were Hunting Valley, Shaker Heights, and Solon, with two...
cleveland19.com
Loaded gun found at Summit County school
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
newsnet5
New neighborhood opportunity center opens in Euclid to help battle poverty, offer support to residents
EUCLID, Ohio — Northeast Ohio nonprofit "Step Forward" is working daily to transform lives, strengthen communities and help struggling families battle poverty, with a new fourth location in Euclid. The timing is dire. Data shows the poverty rate in Cleveland is 35.2%. One out of every 2.8 residents of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UH makes cuts to lower expenses by more than $100 million, eliminating more than 400 positions
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Facing a net a net operating loss of $184.6 million over the first eight months of 2022, University Hospitals announced personnel and other cuts that will lower expenses by more than $100 million, the hospital system announced late Wednesday. UH is laying off 117 administrative employees,...
University Heights breaks ground for South Taylor Place townhomes
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After several years of discussions and planning, which included a pandemic-induced interruption, ground was broken Friday (Oct. 14) on the city’s South Taylor Road townhome project, South Taylor Place. Thirty luxury townhomes are to be built for sale at a cost of $350,000-$400,000 each on...
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
Detectives on the road to CarVINa: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A detective for the Arizona Department of Transportation contacted Pepper Pike police Oct. 6 on behalf of Carvana, the online used car dealer headquartered in Tempe, checking on the whereabouts of a stolen 2021 Infiniti QX80. This SUV was listed as a rental stolen out of Coral Gables, Fla., apparently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will continue operating psychiatric emergency department at least into next year
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board has thrown its weight behind St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's psychiatric emergency department for the last 20 years, but when the Cleveland announced last month it would be restructuring and discontinuing inpatient medical, psychiatric, and substance addiction care, it was unclear what would become of the PED.
cleveland19.com
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is bringing legal action against her mortgage company she said made several mistakes. They are errors she said cost her hours on the phone and thousands of dollars. 19 Investigates helped her bring the case to light earlier this year. Cleveland attorney...
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 9. Archbishop Hoban (9-0) remained undefeated for next week’s clash with No. 2 St. Edward. Lamar Sperling rushed for three touchdowns and Peyton Cook caught two touchdown passes. The Knights...
cleveland19.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
Small plane makes emergency landing in Geauga County farm field; no injuries reported
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A pilot made an emergency landing in Middlefield Township early Thursday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Michael Davey, 66, of Newbury was traveling to Cleveland from Morristown, New Jersey, when his small aircraft experienced engine issues.
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
Pickup truck crashes into Parma’s State Road post office: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- The busy State Road post office has been closed for a week after a pickup truck crashed through its entrance Oct. 7. “Dispatch received a call of a car that went into the post office,” Parma Police Sgt. John Porec said. “The black Nissan Frontier was driven by an elderly male.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0