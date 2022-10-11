ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Think Tank talks 2022 Arizona election with Terry Goddard, Kris Mayes

This week’s Think Tank features a former Arizona attorney general and a candidate for that office. Terry Goddard is a former Phoenix mayor and attorney general of Arizona. He is the moving force behind Proposition 211, which would require the disclosure of the original source of large donations to and expenditures by independent groups that spend money trying to influence elections. We already require disclosure of direct donations to campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Government
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Crash in Phoenix closes eastbound lanes on Interstate 10

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed in Phoenix Saturday evening following a crash, officials said. The crash happened near 43rd Avenue and I-10, with the lanes closing off around 5 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release. Traffic was being directed off...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama

Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 open following closure due to crash

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 in Phoenix reopened Saturday after a crash closed it for hours, officials said. The crash happened near 43rd Avenue and I-10, with the lanes closing off before 5 p.m. and reopening around 6:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power

PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix

It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy