Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Mesa unveils Calle Cesar Chavez honorary street signs to honor civil rights leader
PHOENIX — The city of Mesa unveiled honorary street signs as a tribute to late Arizona native and civil rights leader Cesar Chavez to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Calle Cesar Chavez signs will be displayed along a one-mile stretch of Broadway Road between Mesa and Stapley drives in...
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
Hash Kitchen Unveils Details for Two New Locations in Gilbert and Peoria
Helmed by ‘hospitality visionary,’ Chef Joey Maggiore, Hash Kitchen has all but disrupted the traditional brunch scene with its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and weekend DJs.
KTAR.com
Think Tank talks 2022 Arizona election with Terry Goddard, Kris Mayes
This week’s Think Tank features a former Arizona attorney general and a candidate for that office. Terry Goddard is a former Phoenix mayor and attorney general of Arizona. He is the moving force behind Proposition 211, which would require the disclosure of the original source of large donations to and expenditures by independent groups that spend money trying to influence elections. We already require disclosure of direct donations to campaigns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
Phoenix moving forward with plans to sell 86 acres for future freeway
After postponing the sale of 86 acres twice in the past year, it appears the city of Phoenix will move forward with selling property near the Salt River to ADOT.
KTAR.com
Crash in Phoenix closes eastbound lanes on Interstate 10
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed in Phoenix Saturday evening following a crash, officials said. The crash happened near 43rd Avenue and I-10, with the lanes closing off around 5 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release. Traffic was being directed off...
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix Council considers adding private security to eight city parks
On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council will consider a proposal that would add security guards to eight parks around the city to try, in part to stop trespassing.
Second infant treated for fentanyl exposure in Phoenix this week
An infant tested positive for Fentanyl after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Worker dies after traffic pole falls on him near West Valley intersection
PHOENIX – A man was killed when a traffic pole he was moving fell on him Thursday night on a West Valley street, authorities said. Electrical contractor Brock Salveson, 47, died while unloading the pole for installation near Broadway and Miller roads, the Buckeye Police Department said. Police said...
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
New 'five-star' restaurant approved for Old Town Scottsdale
Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group has received approval on its design for a new high-end restaurant to be built where a vacant office building currently stands in Old Town Scottsdale.
ABC 15 News
Student arrested after loaded gun found in backpack at Mountain Pointe High School
AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at Mountain Pointe High School. Police say an administrated search led to the discovery of the weapon within the school near 44th Street and Ray Road in Ahwatukee. Police...
KTAR.com
Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 open following closure due to crash
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 in Phoenix reopened Saturday after a crash closed it for hours, officials said. The crash happened near 43rd Avenue and I-10, with the lanes closing off before 5 p.m. and reopening around 6:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power
PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
AZFamily
Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix
It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
One person killed, another injured during overnight shooting in Phoenix
Phoenix police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting overnight.
Comments / 0