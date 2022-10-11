ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

A Sojourner
4d ago

Just start arresting and fining these "activists". Protest-fine but, you don't have the right to shut down streets that ppl need to get to work, go to hospitals or anywhere else.

DC News Now

Meet Maryland AG candidate: Rep. Anthony Brown

WASHINGTON (DC NWS NOW) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, U.S. Representative Anthony Brown (D-Md.) talks about what fueled his motivation to run for Maryland Attorney General and his top priorities if elected. Watch Part 1 of the conversation in the video above.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

DC attorney general sues manufacturer over toxic contamination in local rivers

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is suing a major chemical manufacturer, alleging the company knowingly contaminated local rivers with pollutants for decades. Racine filed a lawsuit against Velsicol in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia Civil Division on Thursday, accusing the company of contaminating the Potomac and Anacostia rivers with chlordane, a toxic chemical produced by the manufacturer. The effects of this contamination had a disproportionate effect on the district’s low-income and black residents, according to Racine.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Top stories this week in Alexandria

This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating

The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Picky Eaters

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead

VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
VIENNA, VA
DCist

D.C. Council Prepares To Vote On Overhaul Of Criminal Code

A massive overhaul of D.C.’s outdated criminal code is nearing the legislative finish line. The rework of the city’s criminal code is the result of a decade of efforts from the D.C. Criminal Code Reform Commission, an independent body whose attorneys spent years researching and weighing how to write a clearer and more proportional criminal code. It’s a process that many cities across the country have already undergone – and experts have argued that D.C.’s revision is well overdue. It will advance to a vote in committee next week.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price

The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
pelhamplus.com

Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges

On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

11 Best Airbnbs in Washington DC

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. It’s no secret that the Washington DC hotel scene is thriving, but if you prefer the privacy and comfort of a home, you can rent an Airbnb. With real estate booming in the city, travelers and locals alike can find fantastic houses for rent in DC—from historic homes in Georgetown to sprawling mansions in Logan Circle to sleek apartments in the Wharf.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Voters to Decide If Tipped Workers Should Get Same Minimum Wage as Other Employees

Voting is underway in the District, and once again, voters are set to decide if tipped workers should get the same minimum wage as every other worker in the District. It’s not the first time voters in D.C. have been asked this question: Should tipped workers be paid the same minimum wage as all other workers? Voters said yes in 2018, but the will of the voters was overturned by the D.C. Council.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
