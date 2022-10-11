Voting is underway in the District, and once again, voters are set to decide if tipped workers should get the same minimum wage as every other worker in the District. It’s not the first time voters in D.C. have been asked this question: Should tipped workers be paid the same minimum wage as all other workers? Voters said yes in 2018, but the will of the voters was overturned by the D.C. Council.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO