Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
A Woman Travels To Maine For A Sketchbook Tour
We always love it when someone comes to Maine for the first time!. A woman named Poppy Balser, who is pretty handy with sketch pad, decided to take a road trip to the great state of Maine. On her trip, Poppy brought along a painter and photographer, neither of whom...
Iconic ‘The Twilight Zone’ Show Once Featured an Episode Set in Maine
We all know the intro said by Rod Serling: "You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension: a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. You're moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas; you've just crossed over into the Twilight Zone."
Here Are 17 Restaurants In Maine Where You Can Chow Down for Under $20
Everything is expensive right now. Everything you try to give your money for right now costs way more than you want it to, thanks to the current state of inflation in the U.S. Eventually, things will correct themselves and come back to normal. But at the moment, everything seems like a full-on disaster as far as my wallet's concerned.
Forever Chemicals Found in Deer Are Causing A ‘Do Not Eat’ Order in Maine
When I used to be in the restaurant business, I remember when all the hub-bub started about the amount of Mercury in fish coming out of Maine's waters. I remember there were all these recommendations about what you should eat, and how much. Pregnant women in particular were advised to leave Maine's ground fish out of their diet.
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
Drenching Rain Expected for Much of Maine Thursday into Friday
Wow. Prepare Yourself For These Absolutely Unreal Photos of Fall in Maine.
Fall in Maine really is where it's at. I guess other states have great places to scope the fall leaves coming into their own, but do you really think there's lines of traffic that are a couple miles long to get into New Jersey? Probably not. There's plenty of other reasons to go there, but foliage probably isn't the #1 reason to go. Snooky, J-Wow, and casinos are why folks go there, hahaha.
Police Need Help Catching Hoodlums Who Stole a “Welcome to Maine” Sign
The York Country Sherrif's Office is asking Mainers for help in tracking down some criminals who are most foul. Yes, that right...some hooligans stole a "Welcome to Maine" sign. The sign, located on Route 109 in Acton, was recently taken with very little public evidence, other than these images of...
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Maine State Police Say Human Remains were Found at Acadia Park
Maine State Police and Park Rangers are investigating after human remains were found at Acadia National Park. Little information has been released about the remains, but WABI-TV reports they were discovered near the Fabbri picnic area, which is located on Park Loop Road between the Blackwoods Campground and Thunder Hole.
Who Has The Best Gas Station Pizza In Maine?
It sounds like a stupid question, but think about it for a second!. I love checking out Maine Reddit each day, because there are so many questions posed that would never occur to me to ask ever. So, with that in mind, I came across one that interested me. When...
Here is What is Coming Next in Cash Cow Contest?
The absolute truth. We at Q106.5 want you to win contests. Our current contest, The Cash Cow, is a national contest with stations that are owned by our parent company, Townsquare Media participating. We want our listeners to win the money. No offense to a station in Texas or Washington...
Every Little Bit Helps…Efficiency Maine Is Offering $100 Towards Home Winterization
Winter always seems so far away, until October. Every year, I get a bit lulled into the security of warm, summer weather. Not that I think summer will last forever, but there were certainly a few hot summer days this year that had me wishing for cold weather. Until now, where the colder temps are starting to become more prevalent. There's no escape, but it's nice to put off for a bit.
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Tracy Byrd is Coming to Maine in November
Everybody do the watermelon crawl, down to Augusta. Tracy Byrd is coming to Maine. The "I'm From The Country" singer will make a stop in Augusta November 4. The show is at the Augusta Civic Center. Opening the show is 12/OC. Tickets are on-sale now. Earlier this month, Trace Adkins...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
These Vehicles Don’t Have to Get Inspected in Maine
Did you know that Maine is one of only 16 states in the USA where car safety inspections still happen annually? The State loves the money, and the police say it makes the roads safer. There are over 409,000 vehicles registered in the State of Maine, but we found out that not ALL of them have to get inspected. Here are the 10 types of motor vehicles exempt from inspection:
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
Is It Legal for Maine Police to Have Their Lights Off at Night?
No doubt we've all seen it more than once. Whether you're on the Maine Turnpike, 295, Route 1 -- hell, maybe even in New Hampshire. We've all driven along roads at night (or early morning) and eventually caught the shine of a dark police car off to the side of the road with its lights off.
