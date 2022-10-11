Read full article on original website
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
upstatebusinessjournal.com
West End Baseball to relocate to Haywood Road
Verdae Development Inc., the master developer of a 1,100-acre planned development in Greenville, announced Oct. 13 West End Baseball, a one-on-one baseball instruction business, will relocate. The business, which plans to move to a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, has not announced an opening date at its new location.
Long-awaited community kitchen nears completion in Anderson
Soon, food creators in Anderson will be able to rent out space in a community kitchen and sell their products.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Shops at Greenridge welcomes two new stores, one restaurant
The Shops at Greenridge, a shopping center on Woodruff Road in Greenville, is growing again. The retail center is adding two new stores and a restaurant:. Burlington held its grand opening on Oct. 14. The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday. The retail chain has a second location at 3128 N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.
The Post and Courier
Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin
MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
spartanburg.com
Downtown Marriott Set for Upgrades as Spartanburg City Council Approves Property Sale
Downtown Spartanburg’s Marriott Hotel at 299 N Church Street is set for at least $4 million in upgrades as part of a deal approved by City Council 6-0 at their meeting on Monday, October 10, 2022. Mayor Jerome Rice was absent from the meeting. Under terms of the agreement,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The hit show ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ on the Food Network will be filming at a Greenville restaurant in October. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine chose Runway Cafe, located at the Downtown Airport, to be featured on his new challenge of “saving America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days”.
The Post and Courier
Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
A festival for outdoor enthusiasts coming to SC
According to the Outdoor Industry Association, our state’s outdoor recreation economy generates over 72,000 direct jobs, which translates to almost $3 billion in wages and salaries, and contributes close to $6 billion to our state’s annual GDP. And these stats gave the idea to our next guest to start a new festival to showcase South Carolina’s most popular outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, fishing, cycling, paddling, and boating. Mike Switzer interviews Jacqui McGuinness, creator and director of the Everything Outdoor Fest taking place Nov. 4-6 at Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville.
GSP Airport celebrates milestone anniversary
Greenville-Spartanburg International is celebrating its 60th anniversary as the regional hub for air travel as well as air freight from local manufacturers to the world.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Greenville Housing Fund acquires Harmony Ridge Apartments in Travelers Rest
Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit that works to champion affordable neighborhoods, acquired Harmony Ridge Apartments, a 40-unit senior-citizen apartment community in Travelers Rest, the organization announced Oct. 10. GHF will invest $3 million to extend expiring income limits that reserve the community’s one-bedroom/one-bath and two-bedroom/two-bath apartments for the low-income elderly...
abccolumbia.com
Electric car company opens facility in Greenville
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
Upstate man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
wspa.com
Furry Friend Friday – Meet Milo
“The following is sponsored content from The Beacon Drive In”. It’s Furry Friend Friday and this morning, we want to introduce you to Milo. Milo is a 1 year old chihuahua. He is full grown and weighs 12 pounds. Milo will be great in any home, especially a senior.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
greenvillejournal.com
Local blacksmith forges his own path with ancient trade
Kevin Thompson’s blacksmithing shop doesn’t use thousands of dollars worth of equipment or cutting-edge methods. In fact, the tools of his trade are a set of tongs, a pile of metallurgical coal, a large blacksmith bellows more than a century old and a couple of anvils in a dirt-floor shop outside of a hand-hewn wood building. In that shop, Thompson forges long strips of iron into any number of products: candle holders, fireplace tools, decorative items and many others.
