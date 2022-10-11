Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies keep aim on 1st World Series title since 2008
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series. The Phillies got there by sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals. They then
Hernandez Backtracks on Comments Made About Phillies Earlier in Season
The New York Mets icon says he will be rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies the rest of the way in the MLB postseason.
ABC30 Fresno
San Diego's deadline decisions finally pay off big with NLDS win
SAN DIEGO -- The players came together to form a haphazard circle in the middle of the San Diego Padres' clubhouse, at times bouncing to hip-hop and spraying champagne in unison. Peter Seidler, the owner, stood off to the side, close enough to witness the madness but far enough to be spared from it. Ten years ago, Seidler, the grandson of celebrated Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley, purchased this franchise with outsized expectations: the goal of the Padres taking over both their city and their division.
ABC30 Fresno
Padres eliminate Dodgers, advance to NLCS for 1st time since 1998
SAN DIEGO -- Nights like these, when the weekend arrives and the Dodgers are in town, don't often feel like a home-field advantage for the Padres. So many Dodgers fans make the 125-mile drive south that Petco Park is often called "Dodger Stadium South" when the two teams match up.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC30 Fresno
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- - Baseball fans in San Diego have been waiting a long time to party like this and the Padres were more than happy to finally oblige. What made it so much sweeter was that they toppled the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the majors this year and one that had beaten up on the Padres regularly for the better part of two seasons.
ABC30 Fresno
MLB division series Saturday: Highlights, live results, takeaways
Eight teams started Saturday still inthe 2022 postseason. After today's league division series games, that number could be cut nearly in half. ThePhiladelphia Phillieseliminated theAtlanta Braveswith an 8-3 NLDS Game 4 victory that had Philly's Citizens Bank Park rocking. The Seattle Mariners played their first home playoff game in more...
MLB・
ABC30 Fresno
Lack of timely hitting has Dodgers facing early playoff exit vs. Padres
SAN DIEGO -- Time after time, the Los Angeles Dodgers have put themselves in premium run-scoring opportunities and failed to capitalize. An 0-for-8 showing with runners in scoring position in Wednesday's Game 2 of the National League Division Series was followed by an 0-for-9 showing in Friday's Game 3. Their hitless streak in those situations has extended to 19 at-bats, tied for their longest rut of the season and marking their longest in a single playoff since 1981. Now their dominant season -- of 111 wins and a plus-334 run-differential, tied for the fourth-largest in history -- is on the verge of ending at the hands of the same San Diego Padres team they steamrolled over the previous six months. The postseason can often feel this sudden.
Comments / 0