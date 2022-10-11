Read full article on original website
Daily Deals: These Early Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Still Available
The Amazon Prime (Black Friday) Early Access Sale might officially be over, but there are a few deals that are still available. Now that November is only a few weeks away, we should expect to see even more early Black Friday deals pop up. These are the ones we've found today, including some deals that we didn't see during the Amazon sale.
How to Watch Halloween Ends: Release Date and Streaming
The modern Halloween trilogy wraps up this week with Halloween Ends, the conclusion to Laurie Strode's decades-long struggle against Michael Myers aka The Shape. Following the excellent 2018 reboot and solid 2021 sequel, expectations are high for Halloween Ends, which hits theaters just ahead of its titular holiday. Halloween Ends...
Save $200 on LG's Fantastic 34-inch Curved 1ms Ultrawide Gaming Monitor
Right now you can save 25% on a high-performance widescreen gaming monitor from LG. Gaming on PC comes with a wide range of requirements, if you want to make the most of your time, and LG is hitting it out of the park with many of its recent offerings. With...
God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle Releases Alongside The Game on November 9, 2022
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that every single player can't wait to try out. Recently, we were informed that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold ahead of its November 9 release date. Moreover, we have learned additional information about the title, thanks to its ESRB rating. Now, we have been informed that a God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle is on its way alongside the game.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November
Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
Spider-Man: Our 9 Favorite Suit Mods
Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Make PC Debut on November 18; All You Need to Know
PC fans will soon receive another stellar PlayStation exclusive title later this year with the release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Developed by Insomniac Games, the title follows the story of Marvel's web-slinging superhero from Brooklyn in Miles Morales, as he attempts to become Peter Parker's crime-fighting partner following a year of training under him.
What Sony Pays for PS Plus Games, Ezra Miller Returns, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From how much Sony and Microsoft pay for games to be on PS Plus and Game Pass respectively, to Ezra Miller returning for reshoots of The Flash movie, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of October 14-18
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Liar’s Handshake, Lion Rampant, and Crown of Tempests.
A Space For The Unbound Finds New Publisher Following Funding Fall Out
Update 10/14/2022: A Space for the Unbound has found a new publisher for its console versions after developers Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio accused previous publisher PQube of manipulative behaviour and terminated their contract. The two developers alongside PQube and new publisher Chorus Worldwide released a statement on Twitter (below)...
Which Fighting Game Franchise Has the Most Iconic Characters?
Iconic characters in fighting games like Street Fighter's Ryu and Ken or Scorpion and Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero are often as famous as the games that made them. As the industry has evolved, numerous other iconic characters have entered the fighting game pantheon and made a lasting impact. Some franchise's more iconic characters even live on outside their individual games, like Soulcalibur's Ivy and Tekken's King.
Nintendo Switch Developer Reveals How 'Argentina' Made His Game an Accidental Hit
The publisher of Nintendo Switch management simulator Let's Build a Zoo has shared how a strange eShop policy and "Argentina" made its game an accidental hit. Mike Rose, company director at publisher No More Robots, shared on Twitter (below) that people using an eShop workaround to buy games cheaper by changing their region first looked to be a disaster for Let's Build a Zoo, but quickly became the key to its success.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-10-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/10/22!. 02:25 - Prison Architect: Undead - Official Reveal Trailer. 02:55 - ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area - Official Launch Trailer. 04:11 - King Of The Castle - Official Announcement Trailer. 05:58 - Once Upon a Jester - Official Platform...
The Rings of Power Finale Explained - Sauron, The Lord of the Rings Timelines and More Twists
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale was filled with twists, turns, heartfelt moments and a whole lot of messed up timeline. Die-hard fans of Tolkien's world are going to have some major questions when it comes to the timing of the series, Sauron, and other key players in Rings of Power.
New Little Mermaid Poster Shows Ariel Looking at the World Above
Disney has shared the first poster for its next live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. The new poster shows Halle Bailey's Ariel sitting on a rock on the ocean floor, looking to the world above. This is our best look so far at Ariel from head to, well, fin, as the teaser trailer from D23 refrained from showing very many shots of the character. You can take a look at the poster yourself below.
Purgatory Dungeoneer - Launch Trailer
Purgatory Dungeoneer is an RPG about retired adventurers who arrive in a guild hall the player inherits from their grandfather, with a dungeon attached. The player takes the adventurers through the dungeon in parties of five, helping them shake off their adventuring cobwebs, and wrestle with the deep-seated trauma they’ve developed through their years of fighting.
Scorn Video Review
Scorn reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into.
Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Teams Guide: Day 3
Hyakunin Iki Day 3 throws a few new characters in the mix, including Genshin Impact 3.1's new Electro DPS, Cyno. The battles are tougher this time around, so proper team optimization is more important than ever. This Genshin Impact guide covers which enemies you face off against in round three...
Scorn Gameplay Walkthrough – Act 1
IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Act 1 by solving the crane slide puzzle, getting a hand, and getting the bolt gun. 00:01 - Cutscene: Out of the Frying Pan... 00:59 - Wakeup Call. 02:37 - Wrist Augment. 04:35 - Crane Puzzle. 09:05 -...
