dotesports.com
One fell swoop: DWG KIA eliminate G2, Evil Geniuses from Worlds 2022 quarterfinals contention in same game
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DWG KIA may have been the last team in Group B to take the stage at...
dotesports.com
Top seed curse: Cloud9 fall out of Worlds 2022 after dropping essential game to EDG
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in their history, Cloud9 came into the League of Legends World Championship...
dotesports.com
DRX’s BeryL on bouncing back, playing with Deft, and potentially facing DWG KIA at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There are few players in professional League of Legends who are as quietly accomplished as DRX...
dotesports.com
Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?
One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
dotesports.com
369 socks it to EG one more time as JDG lock up spot in Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Out of all the potential tournament favorites at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, JD...
dotesports.com
One bot lane duo dominated Group A at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Two players stood out above the rest in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends...
dotesports.com
EDG claim another Worlds scalp after dumping Fnatic out of groups, help T1 with quarterfinals quest
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After butchering and eliminating Cloud9 just an hour before, EDward Gaming carved up Fnatic in an...
dotesports.com
How to show FPS in Overwatch 2
Players are finally starting to really get into playing a lot of Overwatch 2 games after a tumultuous release on Oct. 4. Now that the server is more stable and people are getting online to play, they’re starting to find that some of their settings from Overwatch 1 didn’t carry over.
dotesports.com
Shen diff: Evil Geniuses crack the egg, pick up first victory in Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dream is still alive, North American League of Legends fans. After a dominant victory against...
dotesports.com
Winless no more: C9 secure NA’s first group stage victory at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The latest LCS champions got their first victory of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
dotesports.com
Obstinate Oner makes T1 win a cakewalk in late game at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. T1 avenged an earlier surprise loss to Fnatic at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
dotesports.com
Fudge points to the main reason behind C9’s last-place finish in Group A at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Cloud9 finished their 2022 League of Legends World Championship run in last place after collecting just...
dotesports.com
Rogue breaks EU week 2 curse at World Championship, secures win against VCS champions
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LEC champions are undefeated in Group C of the League of Legends World Championship after...
dotesports.com
100T and CTBC will need a miracle to overcome RNG and Gen.G in Group D of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Group D—consisting of 100 Thieves, Royal Never Give Up, CTBC Flying Oyster, and Gen.G—seemed like a...
dotesports.com
How to fix Overwatch 2 lag and rubberbanding problems
Overwatch 2 released with a myriad of issues preventing players from accessing the game and severely hindering players’ quality of life once finally in-game. DDoS attacks, long queue times, and several in-game bugs led to a chaotic launch that left many still lingering issues for Overwatch 2 players. Rubberbanding and major lag issues are particular an issue that still plague Overwatch 2 players, as any multiplayer game that works on servers requires constant upkeep.
dotesports.com
How to earn the Victorious Sejuani skin in League of Legends
The 2022 League of Legends ranked season will be coming to a close next month, and when it does, players will be rewarded for their efforts in ranked play with skins, summoner icons, and other free goodies handed out by Riot Games. This year, the most valuable ranked reward players...
dotesports.com
New Dragon’s Blood: TI11 is showcasing the next generation of Dota 2
The International is the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 competitive calendar. While the event has seen its fair share of new talent over the years, Dota 2 fans got used to seeing familiar faces every year, as skills also need to be backed up by experience to perform at the top. TI11 is a little bit different, however. 36 players out of the tournament’s 100 are attending their first TI this year, making it one of the most rookie-dominant iterations of the event.
dotesports.com
All current Overwatch 2 hero win rates confirmed by Blizzard
It’s been over a week since the release of Overwatch 2. Fans are transitioning quickly into the new systems and game modes, with a collection of new heroes to pilot in their ranked adventures. Every player wants to figure out what characters will make it into the meta, but...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Bronze 5 Competitive rank bug, explained
Since the beginning of Overwatch 2, fans have felt there was something wrong with the Competitive Play system. From players being placed in strange ranks, nowhere near where they were ranked in the original Overwatch, to the ranking system not letting players ascend the ladder, Competitive Play is off to a rocky start.
dotesports.com
When will Bastion be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?
One of the best parts of Overwatch 2 is undoubtedly its character roster. Developer Blizzard Entertainment made a point of bringing back all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes to make the new game feel like a fluid continuation of the previous one. More than a few heroes also received reworks or small ability changes, particularly tanks, who had to be adjusted the most to fit the new five-vs-five match structure.
