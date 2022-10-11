ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?

One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
One bot lane duo dominated Group A at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Two players stood out above the rest in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends...
How to show FPS in Overwatch 2

Players are finally starting to really get into playing a lot of Overwatch 2 games after a tumultuous release on Oct. 4. Now that the server is more stable and people are getting online to play, they’re starting to find that some of their settings from Overwatch 1 didn’t carry over.
Winless no more: C9 secure NA’s first group stage victory at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The latest LCS champions got their first victory of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
Obstinate Oner makes T1 win a cakewalk in late game at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. T1 avenged an earlier surprise loss to Fnatic at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
How to fix Overwatch 2 lag and rubberbanding problems

Overwatch 2 released with a myriad of issues preventing players from accessing the game and severely hindering players’ quality of life once finally in-game. DDoS attacks, long queue times, and several in-game bugs led to a chaotic launch that left many still lingering issues for Overwatch 2 players. Rubberbanding and major lag issues are particular an issue that still plague Overwatch 2 players, as any multiplayer game that works on servers requires constant upkeep.
How to earn the Victorious Sejuani skin in League of Legends

The 2022 League of Legends ranked season will be coming to a close next month, and when it does, players will be rewarded for their efforts in ranked play with skins, summoner icons, and other free goodies handed out by Riot Games. This year, the most valuable ranked reward players...
New Dragon’s Blood: TI11 is showcasing the next generation of Dota 2

The International is the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 competitive calendar. While the event has seen its fair share of new talent over the years, Dota 2 fans got used to seeing familiar faces every year, as skills also need to be backed up by experience to perform at the top. TI11 is a little bit different, however. 36 players out of the tournament’s 100 are attending their first TI this year, making it one of the most rookie-dominant iterations of the event.
All current Overwatch 2 hero win rates confirmed by Blizzard

It’s been over a week since the release of Overwatch 2. Fans are transitioning quickly into the new systems and game modes, with a collection of new heroes to pilot in their ranked adventures. Every player wants to figure out what characters will make it into the meta, but...
Overwatch 2 Bronze 5 Competitive rank bug, explained

Since the beginning of Overwatch 2, fans have felt there was something wrong with the Competitive Play system. From players being placed in strange ranks, nowhere near where they were ranked in the original Overwatch, to the ranking system not letting players ascend the ladder, Competitive Play is off to a rocky start.
When will Bastion be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?

One of the best parts of Overwatch 2 is undoubtedly its character roster. Developer Blizzard Entertainment made a point of bringing back all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes to make the new game feel like a fluid continuation of the previous one. More than a few heroes also received reworks or small ability changes, particularly tanks, who had to be adjusted the most to fit the new five-vs-five match structure.
