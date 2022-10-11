ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE--  A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile was shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. At approximately 2:18 pm, the Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street, they discovered a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a “2015 Chevrolet Impala, with a MD tag 5CZ2129.”  A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this vehicle The post Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police identify man without ID who said name is ‘Dominick’

UPDATE, Oct. 11, 3:32 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that officers were able to identify the man and thanked people for sharing his picture. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released a picture of a man Tuesday afternoon, hoping someone would see it and help them figure out […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Seven arrested following protest blocking I-495 in Montgomery County

BALTIMORE - Seven people were arrested after a group of protesters blocked a portion on I-495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Maryland State Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 after a group of protesters were sitting in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic. They were dressed in neon vests and held up signs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in 'Serial' case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial.” Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore, said her office would continue to pursue justice for Lee but that it had closed its case against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing. She said the decision was made after additional DNA testing excluded Syed as a suspect in the strangulation of Lee, whom Syed had dated. “This case is over. There are no more appeals necessary,” Mosby said during a news conference. “It is my responsibility to acknowledge and to apologize to the family of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed. . ... Justice is never denied, but justice be done. Today, justice is done,” Mosby said, noting that her administration didn’t handle the prosecution of Syed.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gunfire near Baltimore City Hall Sunday came from male shooting out of a car sunroof, police say

BALTIMORE -- City police responded to gunfire near Baltimore City Hall on Sunday as some of the bars and clubs in the area were preparing to shutter their doors for the night, according to authorities.Officers working in downtown Baltimore responded to the gunfire around 1:40 a.m., police said.They found evidence that someone had fired a weapon in the 400 block of East Lexington Street, according to authorities.That portion of the street skirts alongside the War Memorial Plaza, which is the open space next to Baltimore City Hall.Investigators later learned that a male had been shooting a gun out of the sunroof of his vehicle, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Fire in 11-story apartment building in College Park

A fire broke out in the trash chute of an 11-story apartment building in College Park, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a tweet. Crews said there was...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
NBC Washington

Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson

An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

