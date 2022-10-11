Read full article on original website
Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Police Search For Maryland Girl Last Seen Getting Into Mother's Car
An 8-year-old girl has gone missing after getting into her mother's car in Greenbelt, authorities say. Leighton Whitfield was las seen getting into the vehicle driven by her mother, Christian Whitfield, on Ridge Road, around 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Christian Whitfield...
Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile was shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. At approximately 2:18 pm, the Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street, they discovered a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a “2015 Chevrolet Impala, with a MD tag 5CZ2129.” A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this vehicle The post Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: Moose, Police Respond to Random Shootings
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The rampage left ten people dead and three seriously injured. The first 24 hours of the shooting spree that began on Oct 2, 2002 took place in Montgomery County.
Police identify man without ID who said name is ‘Dominick’
UPDATE, Oct. 11, 3:32 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that officers were able to identify the man and thanked people for sharing his picture. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released a picture of a man Tuesday afternoon, hoping someone would see it and help them figure out […]
foxbaltimore.com
Student arrested after cutting Glen Burnie High classmate during fight, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A student was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he cut a classmate with a pocket knife during a fight at Glen Burnie High School. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called to the school in the 7500 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 1 p.m. after a report of a fight.
Body camera footage of deadly shooting involving police in Riverdale Park released
The Maryland Attorney General's Office released police body camera footage of a shooting that involved an officer in Riverdale Park in September.
fox5dc.com
Victim attacked by 7 armed robbery suspects, no property taken: police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man told police he was attacked by at least seven armed robbery suspects and lost consciousness. When he woke up, he says none of his property was taken. Anne Arundel County Police say officers responded to the area of Harris Heights...
fox5dc.com
Suspect charged for killing man with car during argument at Capitol Heights gas station: cops
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities have charged a man with murder after they say he intentionally struck another with his vehicle during an argument at a gas station in Prince George's County. Officers say 60-year-old Robert Arthur Carter and the victim arrived together at the Capitol Heights gas station in...
Wbaltv.com
Teenager dies in crash in northwest Baltimore, AG investigating police involvement
ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 10): State officials are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old driver in northwest Baltimore. Authorities told 11 News officers were following an SUV with out-of-state license plates in an attempt to investigate around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. A black Honda CR-V crashed at the intersection of Grantley...
River Hill HS receives another threat, police trace call to outside of U.S.
According to Howard County Police, the threat received originated from the same number that called in last week.
WLTX.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man 17 times outside of Maryland restaurant turns himself in
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the news release from...
CBS News
Seven arrested following protest blocking I-495 in Montgomery County
BALTIMORE - Seven people were arrested after a group of protesters blocked a portion on I-495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Maryland State Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 after a group of protesters were sitting in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic. They were dressed in neon vests and held up signs.
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in 'Serial' case
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial.” Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore, said her office would continue to pursue justice for Lee but that it had closed its case against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing. She said the decision was made after additional DNA testing excluded Syed as a suspect in the strangulation of Lee, whom Syed had dated. “This case is over. There are no more appeals necessary,” Mosby said during a news conference. “It is my responsibility to acknowledge and to apologize to the family of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed. . ... Justice is never denied, but justice be done. Today, justice is done,” Mosby said, noting that her administration didn’t handle the prosecution of Syed.
Man accused of running over man he knew, killing him at gas station in Prince George's County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A man is facing charges after police claim he intentionally ran over a man with his car in a gas station parking lot in Capitol Heights. Robert Arthur Carter, 60, has been charged with murder. On Oct. 9, officers with the Prince George's County Police...
Gunfire near Baltimore City Hall Sunday came from male shooting out of a car sunroof, police say
BALTIMORE -- City police responded to gunfire near Baltimore City Hall on Sunday as some of the bars and clubs in the area were preparing to shutter their doors for the night, according to authorities.Officers working in downtown Baltimore responded to the gunfire around 1:40 a.m., police said.They found evidence that someone had fired a weapon in the 400 block of East Lexington Street, according to authorities.That portion of the street skirts alongside the War Memorial Plaza, which is the open space next to Baltimore City Hall.Investigators later learned that a male had been shooting a gun out of the sunroof of his vehicle, police said.
Man arrested, charged with stepson’s murder in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who’s accused of killing his stepson inside a home in the unincorporated part of Upper Marlboro. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Jamie Porras, 68, faces charges of First-degree Murder and Second-degree Murder. Officers found Kelly McClary, 53, inside a […]
WTOP
Fire in 11-story apartment building in College Park
A fire broke out in the trash chute of an 11-story apartment building in College Park, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a tweet. Crews said there was...
NBC Washington
Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson
An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
Police investigating 2 incidents of shots fired at Woodbridge homes
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which homes were shot at in the Woodbridge area.
