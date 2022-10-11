ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial.” Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore, said her office would continue to pursue justice for Lee but that it had closed its case against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing. She said the decision was made after additional DNA testing excluded Syed as a suspect in the strangulation of Lee, whom Syed had dated. “This case is over. There are no more appeals necessary,” Mosby said during a news conference. “It is my responsibility to acknowledge and to apologize to the family of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed. . ... Justice is never denied, but justice be done. Today, justice is done,” Mosby said, noting that her administration didn’t handle the prosecution of Syed.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO